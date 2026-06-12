World Cup 2026 opens in grand style at historic Azteca Stadium

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup began in spectacular fashion on Thursday night as Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca hosted a dazzling opening ceremony that blended football, music, and history on a memorable night.

Spanish actress Salma Hayek and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have declared the tournament open and placed the trophy inside the Mexico City stadium.

With thousands of fans packing the legendary venue, FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially declared the tournament open before presenting the coveted World Cup trophy to an enthusiastic crowd. The ceremony marked the start of football’s biggest celebration and set the tone for a month-long festival across North America.

Global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy headlined the star-studded event, captivating supporters with a vibrant performance of the tournament’s official anthem, “Dai Dai.” Their energetic show transformed the stadium into a sea of colour, lights, and music, creating an electric atmosphere ahead of the opening match.

The festivities began approximately 90 minutes before kick-off, with cultural performances and visual displays showcasing the rich heritage of the host nation. Fans from around the world joined in the celebrations, waving flags and singing along as the excitement reached fever pitch.

The choice of Estadio Azteca added a powerful historical dimension to the occasion. Widely regarded as one of football’s most iconic venues, the stadium became the first in history to host World Cup matches in three different editions of the tournament, having previously staged games in 1970 and 1986.

Its legacy is unmatched. Brazilian legend Pelé celebrated World Cup glory on its famous turf in 1970, while Argentine icon Diego Maradona lifted the trophy there 16 years later after inspiring his nation to victory.

Now, four decades after its last World Cup showcase, the Azteca once again took centre stage, opening a new chapter in football history as the 2026 tournament officially got underway in unforgettable fashion.

The exciting opening ceremony set the stage for the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, which will be followed by a clash between South Korea and Czechia.

--IANS

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