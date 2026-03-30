‘Wore many jerseys over the last 28 years….', Alyssa Healy pens emotional note post retirement

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Australia's iconic wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who announced her retirement from professional cricket earlier this month after playing her last match against India, reflected on a career spanning nearly three decades. In an emotional note, Healy thanked her family, teammates, coaches, sponsors, and fans for their support throughout her journey.

"Well that’s officially a wrap on this chapter of my life… Had the chance to wear many jerseys over the last 28 years and have thoroughly enjoyed every minute! A very large THANK YOU to My family and friends for their continued support, patience/understanding with everything and the sacrifices along the way,” she wrote on Instagram.

Healy highlighted the role of her teammates in creating unforgettable moments on and off the field, saying, “My teammates. You guys were the best. Thanks for helping create memories and stories that I can tell/maybe not tell for years to come!”

She also reflected on the influence of her coaches, particularly noting the impact they had on both her professional and personal growth.

“My coaches, you've all had a great impact along my journey. Helped me grow and learn as a player and a person. Big shout out to @squirel360 for being my constant hitting pal throughout.”

Acknowledging the broader ecosystem around women’s cricket, Healy expressed gratitude to the organisations and sponsors that supported the game over the years.

“The Organisations. Thanks for your continued support of the women’s game. I can’t wait to watch it continue to grow and flourish with investment and opportunities continuing to rise. The Sponsors. Not just mine personally but for those who invested when others wouldn’t. You guys rock. Thanks for helping grow and support our game! I’ve appreciated your continued support right throughout my journey.”

Finally, Healy paid tribute to the fans, noting how their unwavering support enriched her career.

“The Fans. Thanks for all the love. I’ve really felt it over the last little period, so thank you. Keep showing up, keep cheering for all your favourite teams and keep spreading the word. Without you all it’d be boring! Time for a step back away from the game for me…I’m sure you’ll see me again soon. Stay safe and enjoy life.”

Healy signed off on a high as she led her side to a 3-0 ODI series win against the reigning world champions and also guided the Aussies to a victory in the pink-ball one-off Test.

--IANS

vi/bc