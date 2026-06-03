June 04, 2026 1:15 AM हिंदी

US builds rare-earth bloc to cut China reliance

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a welcoming banquet hosted by him for U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@SpoxCHN_MaoNing)

Washington, June 3 (IANS) Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said the United States has brought together more than 30 countries in a new effort to secure global supplies of rare earth minerals, as Washington seeks to reduce dependence on China for critical resources essential to advanced industries and emerging technologies.

Appearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio highlighted the initiative as part of a broader strategy to strengthen economic security and supply-chain resilience among US partners and allies.

"We held a rare earths ministerial that was attended by over 30-some-odd countries from around the world, all who were signing up for an American-led effort to ensure that critical supplies of rare earth minerals around the world are available for our emerging economies, and we don't remain overly dependent on China," Rubio told lawmakers.

Rare earth minerals are critical components in a wide range of products, including electric vehicles, batteries, wind turbines, advanced electronics, semiconductors, and defence systems. Concerns over concentrated supply chains have grown in recent years as countries seek to reduce vulnerabilities linked to geopolitical tensions and export restrictions.

Rubio's comments came as he outlined what he described as the administration's major foreign policy achievements over the past 16 to 17 months. Alongside diplomatic initiatives in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, he repeatedly stressed efforts to counter China's influence in strategic sectors.

The secretary also announced progress on a separate initiative known as "Pax Silica", which he said now includes 14 member countries cooperating to protect supply chains critical to the future development of artificial intelligence.

"We also announced a Pax Silica proposal, which is growing, but it's at 14 members now. These are 14 countries that are cooperating with one another to protect the supply chains critical to AI and AI development in the future," Rubio said.

According to Rubio, the administration views economic security, critical technologies, and supply-chain resilience as central components of modern foreign policy.

He also pointed to increased US engagement with Pacific Island nations, which he said have faced growing pressure from China.

"The Pacific Islands, small Pacific Islands, under constant pressure and threat from China, have received more attention from this administration than they received in the last 10 years combined," Rubio said.

For India, the emerging focus on rare earths and strategic minerals is particularly significant. New Delhi has been working to diversify supply chains and strengthen domestic capabilities in critical minerals as demand rises for clean energy technologies, electronics manufacturing, and defence production.

The issue has also become increasingly important in US-India economic and technology cooperation, with both countries seeking to expand collaboration in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and resilient supply networks.

China currently dominates large parts of the global rare-earth processing industry and remains a major supplier of critical minerals used in high-technology sectors.

--IANS

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