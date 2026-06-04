Millie Bobby Brown wasn't prepared for one thing as a parent

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) British actress Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she wasn't at all prepared for the "overwhelming" and "incomprehensible" love she would have for her daughter.

The actress adopted a baby girl in 2025 with her husband Jake Bongiovi, and spoke about being caught off-guard by the huge wave of emotion that washed over.

She recently spoke with UNICEF in a clip shared to Instagram, when she was asked for one thing she wasn't prepared for about parenting. Responding to the same, she said, “The love. People say they love their children. I couldn’t, I don’t understand how that much happens in my heart. The feeling is so overwhelming. It’s just incomprehensible”.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards her mother, Kelly Brown, or Jake's mom, Dorothea Hurley, and shared that she seeks their support or advice with her daughter.

She said, “Naturally, just when you see something, like they’re doing something, you’re like, ‘Is that normal? Do they do that?’ And I call my mum, she is just like my 9-1-1. It’s like, ‘Mum, did I do this? Did my siblings do this?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s completely normal. They do that all the time’. It’s so great, I’m so honoured to have support. And if I can’t call her, I call my mother-in-law. And she is just like the same way. It’s just so nice to hear reassurance”.

The actress shared that her daughter is fond of eating, as she said, “She loves food, and I love food. So, our love language together is food. We just love to sit there and eat. And she always wants to try what I’m having, and I’m always eating what she’s having”.

She added, “Raising a daughter is a real responsibility. “I just try to learn as much as I can and feed it into her life so that she knows nothing other than girls supporting girls, or women succeeding, women achieving their dreams, and living in a world and building a world for her that isn’t unrealistic, but it sets a standard for her to know that she shouldn’t settle for anything less”.

--IANS

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