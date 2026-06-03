Sanfida books India's spot in SAFF Women's Championship final

Margao (Goa), June 3 (IANS) Hosts India booked their place in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 after edging past a resilient Bhutan 1-0 in the semifinal at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.

The victory sets up a title clash against defending champions Bangladesh, who earlier defeated Nepal 2-1 in the first semi-final. The final will take place on June 6 at 18:30 IST.

Sanfida Nongrum scored the lone goal of India's semifinal win in the 58th minute. Head coach Crispin Chettri made two changes to the side that beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the last group stage, handing starts to Karishma Shirvoikar and Priyangka Devi Naorem in place of Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore.

Despite entering the match as favourites, India struggled to find rhythm in the opening exchanges. Bhutan adopted a defensive approach, sitting deep inside their own half and inviting pressure from an Indian side that kept most of the possession.

The first opening arrived as early as the third minute when a long ball from deep confusion in the Bhutan defence. Goalkeeper Sangita Monger failed to gather cleanly, and Karishma charged in to capitalise. However, her heavy first touch allowed Namgyel Dema to clear the danger.

India continued to dominate possession but lacked precision in the final third. In the 11th minute, Karishma found herself with plenty of space down the left before picking out Soumya Guguloth. The forward's first-time effort, however, lacked power and was comfortably collected by Sangita.

Bhutan offered a rare reminder of their attacking threat four minutes later. Jamyeng's throw-in was only partially cleared, and the ball eventually fell to skipper Pema Tshering in the middle of the box. Her effort was comfortably dealt with by the Indian captain and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam.

As the half progressed, India settled into their rhythm and began controlling proceedings through midfield. They finished the opening period with 71 per cent possession, but winger Soumya Guguloth and midfielder Sanfida Nongrum were unable to make the most of promising positions.

Chettri responded at the break by making three attacking changes. Manisha Kalyan made her tournament debut in place of Priyangka Devi Naorem, Malavika replaced Soumya Guguloth, and Sangita Basfore came on for Karishma. The substitutions immediately injected greater fluidity into India's attacking play.

Just six minutes after the restart, Manisha showcased her quality with a delightful cross that found an unmarked Aveka Singh, but the midfielder failed to bring the ball under control.

India's persistence was finally rewarded in the 58th minute. Bhutan goalkeeper Sangita found herself off her line following a scramble near the edge of the penalty area. Aveka initially looked poised to score, but the loose ball ricocheted kindly towards Sangita Basfore, who bravely headed the ball forward to Sanfida Nongrum. The midfielder showed excellent composure, taking a touch before firing past the stranded goalkeeper to break the deadlock and score her second international goal for India.

The goal marked Sangita Basfore's third assist in as many matches, maintaining her remarkable record of setting up goals in every game of the tournament.

Bhutan remained disciplined and difficult to break down, while their goalkeeper produced several important interventions to keep her side in the contest. India continued to create chances through substitutes Manisha, Malavika, and Pyari, but failed to find the second goal that would have settled nerves.

Ultimately, Sanfida's strike proved enough as India secured a hard-fought victory and progressed to the final, where Bangladesh await in what promises to be a thrilling battle for the SAFF Women's Championship crown.

--IANS

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