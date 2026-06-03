Delhi: Hotel owner arrested after 21 killed in Malviya Nagar fire (Ld)

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday where a devastating fire killed 21 people and left several others injured, officials said.

Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay Bread and Breakfast (B&B) in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi.

Police had earlier issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.

The arrest came hours after a devastating fire broke out at the multi-storey property in south Delhi.

The incident prompted a large-scale investigation into alleged safety violations and operational lapses.

"In the Malviya Nagar fire incident, 49 people were admitted to hospitals. So far, 21 have died, including 9 Indians and 12 foreign nationals. Eight patients have been discharged, while others are under treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing," DCP (South Delhi) Anant Mittal said.

"A fire broke out at Hotel Flourish Stays in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, affecting Basement+Ground floor+5 floors. Twenty-one people died and 26 were injured. Victims include Indian and foreign nationals. The blaze impacted multiple floors, with heat and smoke damage, while investigation into the incident is ongoing," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

According to officials, multiple police teams had been conducting coordinated raids across several locations in the national capital to trace the accused.

Bajaj was eventually taken into custody after sustained search operations.

Earlier, a case was registered under provisions of culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following allegations that serious negligence and regulatory violations may have contributed to the high death toll.

"The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies. A Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property. A city-wide crackdown will be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Investigators are also examining the role of "three partners" reportedly associated with the operation of the hotel.

Sources said the group is believed to run multiple hotels and guest houses across Delhi, prompting authorities to widen the scope of the probe into ownership structures, licensing compliance, and safety norms.

Preliminary findings had indicated possible violations at the property, including claims that the establishment was registered under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) category but was allegedly operating far beyond its permitted capacity.

Officials suspect that instead of the approved six rooms, nearly 25 rooms were being used to accommodate guests.

The hotel's fire safety arrangements and evacuation infrastructure are also under scrutiny.

Reports suggest the building had only one common entry and exit point, which may have severely hampered evacuation efforts as flames rapidly spread through the structure.

The fire, which broke out in the early morning hours, left 21 people dead, including 17 foreign nationals from countries such as Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Forty-seven people were rescued from the building, while 26 remain under treatment, officials said.

--IANS

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