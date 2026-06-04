Olivia Rodrigo recollects her wild night out with Charli xcx

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo once had a wild night out with "the ultimate party girl", Charli xcx, and has now shared the details of the same.

The singer once found herself at what she thinks was a rave with the ‘365’ singer, and was completely out of her depth, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this week, the singer laughed as she recalled the surreal evening with the 33-year-old raver.

She said, “I actually went to a rave with her, I don’t even know if it’s a rave. I’m not like a party girl, she’s the ultimate party girl, obviously. I was a little out of my element, but I had the best time, and she was very lovely”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Olivia was on the show to perform a stripped‑back cover of CMAT’s When A Good Man Cries, which she put together with her father.

She said, “I think that song is epic, and me and my dad had so much fun putting it together. It’s kind of twangy and country, and the lyrics are super, super awesome and unique”.

The 23‑year‑old pop star is currently in the middle of her world tour, and she used the appearance to shout out her support acts, Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party, two bands she says she feels lucky to share a bill with.

She said, “I think that they’re amazing, and all of them are kind of my friends too. I think they’re really incredible girls, and I just love surrounding myself with musicians who inspire me, and all of those artists totally inspire me and push me to want to be better”.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently admitted she wants to prove she doesn't "have to be miserable" to write a good song. The Good 4 U singer has enjoyed huge success with break-up songs over recent years, but Olivia's new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is different from her previous releases.

--IANS

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