June 24, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, know all details

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, know all details

Manchester, June 24 (IANS) Plagued by a misfiring middle-order and lapses with the ball and on the field, India will look to plug the loopholes when they clash against a spirited Bangladesh in a pivotal 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A fixture at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday.

While dynamic openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided explosive starts, the subsequent batting units haven’t really taken forward that momentum. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Yastika Bhatia have collectively struggled to accelerate and stitch partnerships.

This has put undue pressure on finishers Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, who have limited deliveries to exploit and give India a good finishing flourish. Currently clinging to the second spot with four points and a healthy net run-rate of 2.511, India cannot afford another slip-up.

Their vulnerabilities were thoroughly exposed during a six-wicket defeat to South Africa, where two dropped catches by substitute fielder Radha Yadav, a usually reliable operator on the field, allowed Marizanne Kapp to steal the game. With a formidable Australian challenge looming next, India must eliminate these basic errors and keep themselves in contention for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh enter the contest brimming with confidence after registering an impressive victory over Pakistan. Thriving on cohesive team efforts rather than individual brilliance, Bangladesh pose a genuine threat to India’s semi-final ambitions. Adding to the tactical complexity, both teams must battle an intense heatwave if they are to give their best on the field.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game on their app and website.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Nandini Sharma, and Sree Charani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter (wk), Juairiya Firdous (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Tej Nehar, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, and Sultana Khatun.

--IANS

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