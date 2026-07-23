July 24, 2026 12:32 AM हिंदी

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, has shared his opinion on the Internet, and AI.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and said that while the Internet is a useful tool it is also a wasteland of information.

He told IANS, “It's a very complex situation because there are so many things that I have learnt from the Internet. But it also is a junkyard of information. I think knowledge is something where there is coherence, cohesiveness. In the flow of what you are wanting. If your wanting is influenced by the algorithm, then you are already indoctrinated by the market force. But if you are an original thinker then you follow to find things which will help you to become better”.

He went on to explain the process behind knowledge becoming wisdom, as he said, “With the information which you are getting from them. But then you have to be able to process it also. And then you practice those things in life. Then it becomes wisdom. So, the Internet is a monster. But then we have to find the beauty in the beast. Which is also true with AI. The problem with AI is that it has taken all the data without asking permission from you, me or anybody else for that matter. It is exploiting a lot of people in the villages. And then few people on the planet are getting richer without giving us any benefit of that. So it is a monster which we have created”.

“I think it is not intelligence at all. It is just a grinder of all the data which human beings have already created. So nothing original about it whatsoever. It is just for mediocre people. It can be used to enhance their mediocrity. It is not genuine, creative or artistic at all. There are a lot of things you have to filter”, he added.

--IANS

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