President Murmu discusses bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

Bucharest, July 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and her Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan on Thursday discussed major dimensions of India-Romania partnership as the former is on a state visit to the European state.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Nicusor Dan of Romania at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the major dimensions of our bilateral partnership. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, and on multilateral cooperation," the President's Secretariat wrote on social media platform X.

Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology, sports and the establishment of a Chair of Indian Studies at the University of Bucharest were signed on the occasion.

President Murmu arrived in Romania's capital Bucharest earlier in the day as part of her three-nation visit.

This is the first State Visit by an Indian President to Romania in nearly three decades. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dinesh Sharma and Vijay Baghel are accompanying the President in this visit.

The President visited Cotroceni Palace, the official residence and office of the President of Romania. During one-to-one meeting and delegation-level talks, the two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering all major dimensions of India-Romania bilateral partnership. They agreed to further deepen cooperation across areas of priority for the two countries.

"The President said that India and Romania have shared a warm and enduring friendship for over seven decades, founded on mutual trust, respect and strong people-to-people ties. Over the years, our partnership has steadily grown stronger and is now entering a new phase marked by greater ambition, stronger cooperation and a shared vision for the future," stated the President's Secretariat.

She also said that economic cooperation remains an important pillar of the India-Romania partnership. The two leaders agreed to promote trade and investment, strengthen resilient supply chains, and encourage closer collaboration between the business communities of our two countries. They also agreed to work towards doubling our bilateral trade over the next three years.

As India and Romania prepare to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2028, the two sides have agreed to commemorate the occasion as the "India–Romania Year of Innovation."

On Friday, President Murmu will address the India-Romania Business Forum and visit the Parliament of Romania and the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

--IANS

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