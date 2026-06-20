Women’s T20 WC: ‘We've got to believe we can still win games,’ says Amelia Kerr after tense Ireland win

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr believes the White Ferns' narrow four-run victory over Ireland at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was less about technical corrections and more about rediscovering belief, insisting the team must focus on their mindset as they fight to keep their semifinal hopes alive

After helping New Zealand secure their first win of the tournament with an all-round display, Kerr admitted the defending champions had endured an emotional start to their campaign but praised the side for holding its nerve when it mattered most.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions. I guess starting the World Cup not how we would have liked, and then today we were really challenged by Ireland. And what a game of cricket, and it's nice to be back here on the winning side,” the all-rounder said during the post-match presentation.

New Zealand survived a spirited Irish chase after Kerr produced a decisive spell late in the innings, claiming two crucial wickets before Suzie Bates defended 15 runs in the final over.

Reflecting on her contribution with the bat, Kerr said she consciously altered her approach after New Zealand slipped to 10 for three, prioritising stability over aggression as she tried to rebuild the innings.

"Yeah, I thought I had to lower my risk factor a little bit when we were three down, but again, you still have to be positive, you need runs to win games of cricket. So I lowered my risk and it was about keeping the ball along the ground. I do think I got out at a bad time, I was set and it would have been nice to have kicked on, push us to a bigger total,” she said.

Kerr also explained the tactical thinking behind her bowling spell, saying the strength of New Zealand's pace attack allowed her to be used later in the innings, where she ultimately made the breakthrough that shifted the contest.

"It is a balancing act in working it out, but I guess I always often come on after the powerplay. And I think the depth in our bowling attack, we saw Bree bowl four in a row, but I thought Jess and Rosemary Mair did really well, which allowed me to kind of hold myself back for that last over near the end,” Kerr added.

While the victory revived New Zealand's campaign, Kerr stressed that confidence, not extra practice sessions, would determine whether the team could recover from its slow start to the tournament.

"You can't change the past, and yes, we're disappointed, but we've got to turn up and believe we can still win games of cricket. And also, we're representing our country on the world stage, which is such a special thing to do. So reminding the group of that, and yeah, we bring energy and keep our body language high because there's still a lot to play for,” she mentioned.

Asked what improvements were required before the remaining group matches, Kerr downplayed the need for technical adjustments, instead pointing to composure in pressure situations.

"Yeah, I don't think it's necessarily a couple of trainings. I don't think we'll fix anything. I think we're in a good place as a side. And I think it's just, I guess, more the mental side of the game and holding our nerve in key moments. And today we did that near the back end. But yeah, I think the key for us is being able to hold our nerve when the game's on the line. And unfortunately, the first two games, we didn't do that,” the skipper said.

Despite sitting in a difficult position in the standings, Kerr said New Zealand's semifinal ambitions remain alive, particularly after witnessing how competitive every team has been throughout the tournament.

"Yeah, there's still mathematically an opportunity. We win three games of cricket and we obviously will need other results to go our way. But as we've seen in this tournament, any team can beat anyone. And I think the standard of this pool, especially the way Ireland and Scotland have played, having not played as many World Cups as other teams, they've been brilliant. And there's no reason why any team can't beat anyone,” she noted.

Kerr also reserved special praise for veteran Suzie Bates, whose composed final over sealed the win after Ireland threatened to script a famous upset.

"Yeah, she loves big moments. And she did it in the semi-final at the last T20 World Cup. And she's in the net every day training for her bowling and she's training her death overs. So she's been in situations before when she's done that and we've lost the game. But I really backed her and know how much work she's put into that,” she concluded.

--IANS

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