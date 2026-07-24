‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh shares glimpse of her spiritual journey in Vrindavan

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Television actress Deepika Singh recently shared a glimpse of her spiritual journey in Vrindavan, where she experienced happiness through a simple act of seva.

The ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress took to social media to share a heartfelt note from her visit to Radha Kund, reflecting on the joy she found in serving others. Sharing her video, Deepika wrote, “On the path of Govardhan, at Radha Kund, I found joy in the simplest seva. Feeding the monkeys who receive with such grace and gentleness. In giving, I felt the most full. Radhe Radhe.”

In the video, Deepika was seen feeding bananas to monkeys at Radha Kund. She also shared other glimpses from her spiritual outing, offering a look into her peaceful experience. The actress also added the song “Tere Charno Se Lipat Jaate Hain” by Nikhil Verma, Kshl Music, and Mithoon to the video.

She also posted her video of seeking blessings at the temple and captioned it as, In His eyes, there is love. In His smile, there is peace. Banke Bihariji & Radha Vallabh ji bless us all Grateful to Lavesh bhaiya for arranging such a peaceful and divine darshan of Bihariji and Radha Vallabh Ji in Vrindavan today Jai Shri Radhe.”

On the professional front, Deepika Singh is widely known for her portrayal of IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi in “Diya Aur Baati Hum.” She made her Hindi film debut with “Titu Ambani.” Most recently, Deepika was seen portraying the character of Mangal Srivastav Saxena in “Mangal Lakshmi.”

In June, Singh shared a gratitude-filled note as she wrapped up her journey on the show “Mangal Lakshmi” after completing a 2.5-year run and 770 episodes.

Calling herself fortunate for portraying the iconic character of Mangal, Deepika shared a series of images and videos from the show’s pack-up party.

“To all the cast crew, team members and kind supportive audience of our show Mangal Lakshmi. Because of you all we are able to complete this long journey of 2.5 years, 770 episodes.” Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for making this journey so memorable. I’m extremely fortunate that I got a chance to play this iconic character “Mangal.” Acha chalti hu, Duaon mein yaad rakhna,” wrote Deepika Singh.

--IANS

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