Angelina Jolie reflects on Cambodia conflict, says son Maddox's birthplace remains close to her heart

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Global star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has marked the first anniversary of the Cambodia border conflict, saying the country, where her son Maddox was born, continues to hold a special place in her heart.

The Oscar-winning star penned a note on Instagram, where she spoke about how nearly 30,000 people remain internally displaced.

“One year ago, conflict broke out along Cambodia’s border, upending the safety and stability of so many. Now, nearly 30,000 people remain internally displaced and unable to return home,” she wrote.

Angelina shared that the place is her son Maddox’s birth country

“Cambodia has always been a special country for me and my family. This is my son’s country of birth, our home is here, and for over 20 years, we’ve worked with a fully locally-led team on conservation and community development. The Maddox Foundation is headquartered on the same border where the recent conflict took place,” she added.

“I have had the honor of becoming close friends with my neighbors and the Foundation team as we demined and developed the area together. When the fighting broke out last year, we had to evacuate our staff and their families — a painful reminder of just how quickly conflict can return.”

Jotting down points about why she loves Cambodia, Angelina wrote: “I love this country and its resilient, warm people. While we’re grateful to have resumed our work protecting the land and supporting the community’s health and livelihoods, my heart is with everyone still waiting to come home.”

Angelina is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award and three Golden Globe Awards. She is known for her humanitarian efforts.

The causes she promotes include conservation, education, and women's rights. She has been noted for her advocacy on behalf of refugees as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has undertaken field missions to refugee camps and war zones worldwide.

--IANS

dc/