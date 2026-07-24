July 24, 2026 11:09 AM हिंदी

Anahat enters World Junior squash semifinal

Anahat enters World Junior squash semifinal

Ontario, July 24 (IANS) Indian top seed Anahat Singh continues her impressive campaign at the 2026 World Junior Individual Championships, earning a well-deserved place in the semi-finals after beating Egyptian Habiba Rizk.

Women’s world No. 20 Anahat defeated Habiba 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarterfinals. She became the first Indian to reach back-to-back semi-finals in the World Juniors and a firm favourite to win the title.

She will meet another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, in the last-four stage in a bid to become India’s first-ever junior world champion.

Meanwhile, Barb Sameh and Malika Elkaraksy progressed after straight-game victories over Helen Tang of Hong Kong, China, and Belgium’s Savannah Moxham, while Egypt's No. 2 seed Adam Hawal progressed with a win over Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alnasfan, winning 3-1.

In the men's section, Egypt’s Marwan Assal booked his place into the last four in an epic battle against France’s Amir Khaled-Jousselin. He will be joined by his compatriot and No. 2 seed Ruqayya Salem, who progressed after a tough contest against Malaysia’s Whitney Wilson with the match being stretched across five games.

Elsewhere, Seifeldin Refaay [3/4] progressed following a straight-game victory over Maddox Moxham. Refaay, the 2026 British Junior Champion, will take on the No. 1 seed and fellow countryman Mohamad Zakaria in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Quarter-final Women’s Results

[1] Anahat Singh (IND) bt [5/8] Habiba Rizk (EGY) 3-1: 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9

[3/4] Barb Sameh (EGY) bt [5/8] Helen Tang (HKG) 3-0: 11-1, 11-9, 11-7

[2] Ruqayya Salem (EGY) bt [9/12] Whitney Wilson (MAS) 3-2: 4-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7

[3/4] Malika Elkaraksy (EGY) bt [5/8] Savannah Moxham (BEL) 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-5

World Squash Junior Individual Championships – Quarter-final Men’s Results

[1] Mohamad Zakaria (EGY) bt [9/12] Yaseen Shalaby (USA) 3-0:11-0, 11-7, 11-4.

[3/4] Seifeldin Refaay (EGY) bt [9/12] Maddox Moxham (BEL) 3-0: 11-6, 11-7, 11-9

[2] Adam Hawal (EGY) bt [9/12] Mohammed Alnasfan (KSA) 3-1: 11-2, 10-12, 11-3, 11-3

[3/4] Marwan Assal (EGY) bt [5/8] Amir Khaled-Jousselin (FRA) 3-2: 11-7, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7

--IANS

bc/

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