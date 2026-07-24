Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS)The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Ajay Bhupathi's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram', featuring Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

The news of the Censor Board clearing the film for release comes in the wake of the announcement that the film is to hit screens worldwide on July 30 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Chandamama Kathalu Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing this film, announced, "The Intense Love Story of the Season is CENSORED with U/A. #SrinivasaMangapuram GRAND RELEASE IN THEATRES ON JULY 30th. An @dirajaybhupathi Film."

Starring opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, who makes her Telugu cinema debut with this film.

The film is set in the temple town of Tirupati and revolves around the characters of Vasu Babu and Manga- friends who turn lovers and live life with infectious joy until an unexpected conflict disrupts their paradise. Refusing to leave the town without Manga, Vasu Babu chooses to fight for his love, no matter the cost.

Sources claim that Ajay Bhupathi, known for his intense and uncompromising storytelling, has presented a youthful love story enriched with impactful action and dramatic highs.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

The film has been directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who earned critical acclaim for his raw and immersive storytelling in the superhit films 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'. The fact that Ajay Bhupathi is helming this film has got a number of fans interested in it.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who carries forward the legacy of Superstars Krishna and Mahesh Babu.

That apart, well known actor and producer Mohan Babu will be seen playing a character called Venkatappaya Naidu in the film. He plays the antagonist in the film.

Presented by noted producer Ashwini Dutt and produced by P. Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu, the film is being mounted with strong creative vision and high production values.

The film boasts an impressive technical team. Two-time National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. The film has cinematography by Jayakrishna Gummadi and editing by Madhav Kumar Gullapalli. Production design for the film has been overseen by Sahi Suresh while the action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Real Sathish.

--IANS

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