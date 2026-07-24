Yogi Babu, Kishore-starrer 'Kaagangal' unit wraps up film's shooting

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of critically acclaimed writer and director Anand Annamalai's upcoming film, 'Kaagangal', featuring actors Kishore and Yogi Babu in the lead, has now wrapped up the principal shooting of the film.

Sources in the know say that the film's final day of shooting coincided with actor Yogi Babu's birthday, making it a memorable occasion for the cast and crew. The unit chose to mark the milestone with a cake-cutting celebration on the sets.

Produced by Mayavaram Pictures, 'Kaagangal' has caught the attention of fans and film buffs as it is being directed by Anand Annamalai, the acclaimed writer of the National Award-winning film 'Kaaka Muttai' and the critically acclaimed 'Kuttrame Thandanai'.

Anand Annamalai, apart from writting the story, screenplay and dialogues for 'Kaagangal', has also produced, directed and edited the film.

Apart from Kishore and Yogi Babu, the film features Vidharth, Lijomol Jose, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles.

Sources say that the film, which will explore human emotions and showcase spiritual harmony, will have an unconventional narrative structure.

They inform that Kaagangal is currently in its final phase of post-production and that activities pertaining to dubbing, sound design, original background score, visual effects (VFX) and Digital Intermediate (DI) are currently taking place.

Sources claim the film has distinctive screenplay and will seek to explore faith and humanity.

It may be recalled that the film was officially launched in January 2023, when the title look poster of the film was launched.

Mayavaram Pictures, the production house producing the film,had then taken to its X timeline to make the announcement. It had said, "Mayavaram pictures kick started 'Kagangal'.#Title Look Unveiled. Written, Directed & Produced by @0AnandAnnamalai. Starring #Kishore @vidaarth_actor

@jose_lijomol #Gurusomasundaram @iYogiBabu @Shali_Nivekas."

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Saravanan Elavarasu. Music for the film has been scored by M S Krishna and art direction has been handled by Ramu Thangaraj.

Antony Reuben has handled the sound design of the film, which has its costumes designed by Tina.

--IANS

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