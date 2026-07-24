Yash says Ranbir Kapoor made ‘great sacrifices’ to play Lord Rama

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Yash has heaped praise on his “Ramayana” co-star Ranbir Kapoor, saying the latter made "great sacrifices" and worked with complete dedication to portray Lord Rama.

Yash, Ranbir and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary were at a panel for the film at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

A video of the south star is doing the rounds on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared that the role of Lord Rama is one of immense responsibility. He went on to promise that the world will witness "a beautiful Rama".

Yash said: “I think that's the most important thing I would like to add. Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.’ That's how we see it. Just the fact that he says, ‘I can't do it,’ speaks volumes.”

Yash, who is also a producer for the upcoming film “Ramayana”, said it’s not easy to play Lord Rama.

“He's a fabulous actor. I'm telling you guys, it's not easy to play Lord Rama, and the way he has really worked for it... Huge respect to him because he's a fantastic actor. A big actor. You guys will witness a beautiful Rama, with great intent and great sacrifice. He has done this with complete dedication. I should really be telling you guys that.”

Yash will be seen as demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic “Ramayana.” The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ took place in Delhi on July 18. However, the trailer launch for the world has been pushed as the makers have said that the decision comes after a major international development for the film.

The star-studded event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, among others.

--IANS

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