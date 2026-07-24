July 24, 2026 11:12 AM हिंदी

Yash says Ranbir Kapoor made ‘great sacrifices’ to play Lord Rama

Yash says Ranbir Kapoor made ‘great sacrifices’ to play Lord Rama

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Yash has heaped praise on his “Ramayana” co-star Ranbir Kapoor, saying the latter made "great sacrifices" and worked with complete dedication to portray Lord Rama.

Yash, Ranbir and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary were at a panel for the film at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

A video of the south star is doing the rounds on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared that the role of Lord Rama is one of immense responsibility. He went on to promise that the world will witness "a beautiful Rama".

Yash said: “I think that's the most important thing I would like to add. Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.’ That's how we see it. Just the fact that he says, ‘I can't do it,’ speaks volumes.”

Yash, who is also a producer for the upcoming film “Ramayana”, said it’s not easy to play Lord Rama.

“He's a fabulous actor. I'm telling you guys, it's not easy to play Lord Rama, and the way he has really worked for it... Huge respect to him because he's a fantastic actor. A big actor. You guys will witness a beautiful Rama, with great intent and great sacrifice. He has done this with complete dedication. I should really be telling you guys that.”

Yash will be seen as demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic “Ramayana.” The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ took place in Delhi on July 18. However, the trailer launch for the world has been pushed as the makers have said that the decision comes after a major international development for the film.

The star-studded event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, among others.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

GCCs to drive up to 50 pc of India's office space demand by 2027: Report

GCCs to drive up to 50 pc of India's office space demand by 2027: Report

JM Financial says AI-led automation is driving Paytm's structural cost efficiency, faster profitability

JM Financial says AI-led automation is driving Paytm's structural cost efficiency, faster profitability

Jennifer Aniston is ‘laughing, crying’ as final season of ‘The Morning Show’ is ‘incoming’

Jennifer Aniston is ‘laughing, crying’ as final season of ‘The Morning Show’ is ‘incoming’

Indian-American physician wants LA landmark to showcase India (IANS Interview)

Indian-American entrepreneur wants LA landmark to showcase India (IANS Interview)

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' cleared for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Chandamama Kathalu Pictures/Instagram)

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Niharika Chouksey on TV industry stigma: 'Why do some people look down on television?'

Niharika Chouksey on TV industry stigma: 'Why do some people look down on television?'

Yogi Babu, Kishore-starrer 'Kaagangal' unit wraps up film's shooting (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Yogi Babu, Kishore-starrer 'Kaagangal' unit wraps up film's shooting

Yash says Ranbir Kapoor made ‘great sacrifices’ to play Lord Rama

Yash says Ranbir Kapoor made ‘great sacrifices’ to play Lord Rama

HDFC Bank shares fall over 1 pc as US law firms launch securities probe

HDFC Bank shares fall over 1 pc as US law firms launch securities probe

‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh shares glimpse of her spiritual journey in Vrindavan

‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh shares glimpse of her spiritual journey in Vrindavan