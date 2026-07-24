Niharika Chouksey on TV industry stigma: 'Why do some people look down on television?'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey has opened up about the perception surrounding the television industry. She questioned why some people continue to look down on the medium

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared her thoughts on the importance and reach of television and highlighted the value it holds in connecting with audiences. Niharika stated, "I think I will always enjoy doing television. Even if someone tells me I have to work 14 hours a day, it's good for me because I love staying busy. I don't understand why some people look down on television. Television is the best school. From camera facing to memorizing long dialogues, it teaches you everything.”

“On television, you have to be very quick because tomorrow's episode has to be telecast. Fresh scripts come in, and you have to deliver them immediately. In web shows, there are workshops and more preparation time. Compared to that, television involves a lot more hard work.”

Niharika also reflected on how the entertainment industry is evolving in a positive direction. “Change is the only constant. I think the industry is changing for the better. Earlier, television was more female-oriented, but now films are also giving women stronger opportunities. Female-centric films are doing well, and that's a wonderful sign for the industry.”

Talking about her interest in reality shows, Niharika mentioned, “Right now I just want to work. Reality shows can happen later. I want to strengthen my fan base first so that whenever I do a reality show, I go there to win. I love dancing, so Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is definitely on my list. I also like Khatron Ke Khiladi, but I still need to overcome my fears before I can think of participating.”

Niharika Chouksey is currently portraying the character of Anu in ' Studio LSD show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak.’

--IANS

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