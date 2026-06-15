Women’s T20 WC: 'We make up for each other,’ says Jemimah after India's win over Pakistan

Birmingham, June 15 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues lauded the team's resilience and collective spirit following their emphatic victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, using a dressing-room address to highlight contributions across the squad rather than focusing solely on the headline performers.

In a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Jemimah praised the team for responding to pressure situations and backing each other throughout a contest that saw India recover from difficult moments with both bat and ball.

In her opening remarks, Jemimah singled out Shafali Verma's intent at the top of the innings. "First one's always special girls. Firstly, Shifu (Shafali). First ball, big tournament… to hit a six on the first ball," Jemimah said of the opener in a video shared by the BCCI.

She then turned her attention to senior batters Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose partnership helped India regain control after an early setback.

"Two of our veterans….Smriti, well played! Harry di, well played. To the situation, you both adjusted really well."

India's middle-order finish also came in for praise, with Jemimah acknowledging the impact made by Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma during the closing stages of the innings.

"Richa and Deepti. Talking about how we finished the game well, I think both of you were the best examples."

However, Jemimah stressed that the victory was built on much more than boundaries and big shots. Instead, she pointed to the team's ability to support one another when individual performances fluctuated.

"It was not about the sixes, it was not about the boundaries. In bowling, what I loved the best was, there will be days when someone will bowl well and someone might not. But, we spoke about, as a team, we make up for each other."

That theme of collective responsibility continued as Jemimah reflected on India's bowling performance. After Pakistan made a brisk start to the chase, India's bowlers and fielders combined to wrest back control and trigger a collapse.

"And, I think the partnership today, the way we bowled, was outstanding. We've always been a team. We've done well. But, today, we didn't start off the way we wanted. But, the way we pulled back, I think that should give us a lot of confidence."

A significant portion of Jemimah's speech was dedicated to Deepti Sharma, whose spell proved decisive in breaking Pakistan's resistance. "I think you always stand out when the pressure is high. And, today, again, you took that responsibility with the ball."

Jemimah also praised young spinner Shreyanka Patil for her composure under pressure. "I think the way you bowled. You showed a lot of maturity. So, well done."

Fielding was another area highlighted by the India batter, with Shafali Verma receiving special mention. "Shafali Varma- Magic hands! You showed that you can always contribute. You were ready for the challenge and you did it. So, very well done."

Despite the comfortable margin of victory, Jemimah ensured that bowlers who endured difficult spells were also publicly backed. Addressing Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Goud, she reinforced the team's faith in their abilities.

"Arundhati Reddy. You are our best bowler, one of the most experienced bowlers. Everyone believes in you and I know you're going to do a great job next time. Kranti, I think the way you came, the way you bowled, was great. You are also one of our best bowlers, our powerplay specialist. Along with Renuka. So, keep going."

Jemimah also acknowledged Shree Charani's contribution before revisiting the turning point of the match — India's response after a shaky start in the field.

"Shree, very well bowled. So, last but not the least, I think the first 6 overs, things were going a little here and there. But everyone ran and came in that huddle. And, after that, things changed after Smriti's magic moment."

The batter rounded off her address by highlighting the fielding efforts that helped India tighten its grip on the contest. "So, well done on that. Deepti’s run out. Shreyanka’s brilliant catch… Jemi’s two catches in the game."

--IANS

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