Jr Women Academy Hockey C'ship: Raja Karan, TN Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Academy win on day 1

Gwalior, July 24 (IANS) Top sides Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, registering convincing victories in their respective Pool A and Pool B encounters on the opening day of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B), got underway in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

In Pool A, Raja Karan Hockey Academy began their campaign with a 2-0 win against Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in the opening match. Captain Rakhi (25’, 58’) scored a brace for the winners.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy registered an 8-0 win over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. S Pooja (30', 47', 59') scored a hat-trick, while Captain Jancy A (12', 44') and Keerthiga (32', 34') both scored braces. V Raghavi (37') also found the back of the net for the winners.

In Pool B, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy delivered a commanding performance, defeating Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 13-0. Khushdeep Kaur starred with four goals (4', 39', 40', 42'), while Heena (32', 50', 55') scored a hat-trick. Chahat (28', 52') and Hashmeet Kaur (44', 45') struck twice each, while Harshdeep Kaur (3') and Sapna (47') also got on the scoresheet to complete a comprehensive victory for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

In the final game of Pool B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy produced a clinical performance to defeat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 12-0. Sudipta Kindo (9', 23'), Kanak Pal (11', 30'), Sanjana Mourya (17', 26') and Sujata Jayant (18', 43') each scored braces, while Priyanshi Bhawnar (12'), Sneha Davde (25'), Tanvi (40') and Hirva Purohit (60') added a goal apiece to complete a dominant victory for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

The 11-day tournament will conclude on August 3, with the top teams from both pools competing for the championship title.

A total of 12 academy teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each, with every team playing the others in its respective pool during the league stage. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for August 2, followed by the third-place playoff and the final on August 3.

The tournament will follow a league format during the pool stage, with teams earning three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. In classification matches where a winner is required, tied contests will be decided by a shoot-out in accordance with the FIH Tournament Regulations.

--IANS

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