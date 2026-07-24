July 24, 2026 8:36 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses para-powerlifting medal

Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses men's lightweight para-powerlifting event medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Glasgow, July 24 (IANS) India's Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing fourth with 143.8 points despite producing an impressive best lift of 200kg.

Malik stayed in medal contention throughout the competition but eventually finished behind Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who took the bronze with 153.5 points. Gustin, the defending Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder in the category, managed to fend off the Indian's challenge to secure a podium spot.

England's Mark Swan won the gold medal with 153.9 points after achieving the top lift of 222kg. Nigeria's multiple Paralympic medallist Roland Ezuruike matched Swan on points but had to settle for silver due to countback, with a best lift of 185kg. This event also marked the first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's second participant, Parmjeet Kumar, finished seventh with 135.6 points. Scotland's Finlay Davidson came in fifth with 141.4 points, followed by Nigeria's Ibrahim Dauda with 140.1. Kenya's Ngungi Maringa scored 127.0 points, Australia's Daniel Bos had 123.3 points, Cameroon's Belinga Manga achieved 103.9 points, Solomon Islands' Moffet Tolomae got 94.0 points, and Malta's Nick Mercieca rounded out the standings with 92.5 points.

Ashok Kumar Malik competes in the men's up to 65kg category and comes from Haryana. He is one of India's most experienced para powerlifters, having represented the country at the Paralympics, Asian Para Games, and World Para Powerlifting Championships.

The men's lightweight competition kicked off the para powerlifting program at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Athletes were ranked based on a bodyweight-adjusted points system instead of just the weight lifted.

The men's lightweight para-powerlifting event is the first medal opportunity for India, and Ashok Malik came very close to claiming it before his effort ended narrowly short.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses men's lightweight para-powerlifting event medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: SAI Media

CWG 2026: Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses para-powerlifting medal

'Congress will fall into trap if Parliament disruptions continue': Kiren Rijiju

'Congress will fall into trap if Parliament disruptions continue': Kiren Rijiju

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

CWG 2026: Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

India counters China's sovereignty claims, highlights illegally-occupied territories since 1963

India counters China's sovereignty claims, highlights illegally-occupied territories since 1963

Neeraj Chopra set for late-night arrival in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra set for late-night arrival in Glasgow

Jindal Steel's Q1 net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 844 crore

Jindal Steel's Q1 net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 844 crore

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

Joe Root set for England Test captaincy return after Stokes' retirement: Report

Joe Root set for England Test captaincy return after Stokes' retirement: Report