Nitin Mukesh remembers Manoj Kumar on his 89th birth anniversary, calls him 'a God’ in his life

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar on what would have been his 89th birth anniversary on July 24.

Remembering him as "a God" in his life, Nitin took to his social media account, and shared a video montage celebrating Manoj Kumar's extraordinary journey in Indian cinema.

The over eight-minute-long video chronicled around the veteran actor's life and career through memorable stills and clips from his iconic films. It paid tribute to the man who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' mostly owing to his iconic patriotic movies.

Alongside the video, Nitin wrote, "Remembering my most dear Manoj ji on his birthday.... somebody I revered forever... a 'God' in my life..."

For the uninitiated, Manoj Kumar earned the title of 'Bharat Kumar' for his unmatched contribution to patriotic cinema.

He starred in and directed many landmark films such as 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' and 'Kranti', which celebrated nationalism, social values and the spirit of India.

His portrayal of patriotic characters made him one of the most emotional yet strong figures in Hindi cinema.

Beyond his image as the face of patriotic films, Manoj Kumar also delivered memorable performances in romantic and dramatic classics including 'Hariyali Aur Rasta', 'Himalay Ki God Mein', 'Do Badan', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Neel Kamal' and 'Woh Kaun Thi?'.

His films gave audiences some of Hindi cinema's most timeless songs, including 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti', 'Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada', 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai', 'Kasme Vaade Pyar Wafa', 'Main Na Bhoolunga' and 'Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi', amongst many more.

For the uninitiated, the legendary actor passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87 due to age-related health complications.

Talking about Nitin Mukesh, the veteran singer is the son of legendary playback singer Mukesh, whose soulful voice immortalised a lot many songs featured in Manoj Kumar's films. Nitin is also the father of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

--IANS

rd/