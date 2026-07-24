July 24, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures within 12 months, dealing a major blow to India's judo campaign.

The 27-year-old athlete, who won a silver medal in the women's +78kg event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, was one of India's leading medal hopes at the Glasgow Games before she was dropped from the squad as a result of the suspension. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, Maan could now receive a potential two-year ban.

The fact that she has withdrawn comes less than a day after another Indian judoka, Arun Kumar, was provisionally suspended as a result of a positive out-of-competition doping test, which is the second blow suffered by the Indian judo team before the Games.

Arun Kumar, who was supposed to take part in the men's -73kg event, failed an out-of-competition drug test carried out by NADA and as a result was suspended and dropped from the squad.

The Indian judo team has not yet set off for Glasgow, the matches in the country being scheduled to start on July 31. Although it was expected to leave on July 27, the two consecutive suspensions have interfered with India's preparations.

Maan's case is different from one involving a positive doping test since it arises from the anti-doping whereabouts system. According to WADA rules, a violation of the anti-doping rules takes place when there are three filing failures, tests that are missed, or a combination of both within any 12 months. Athletes who are in the Registered Testing Pool must regularly update their training locations and accommodation information and have to provide a daily 60-minute time slot during which they are available for out-of-competition testing. Failure to comply may lead to disciplinary measures, including suspension.

Maan is one of India's most successful judokas in recent times. In addition to winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, she took part in the 2024 Paris Olympics and also competed at the 2022 and 2024 World Championships.

India has selected a squad of 14 judokas for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games following its achievement of three medals at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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