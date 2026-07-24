July 24, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's approach to militant groups produced long-term consequences: Report

Pakistan's approach to militant groups produced long-term consequences: Report (File image)

Islamabad, July 24 (IANS) Pakistan's approach to militant groups, a strategy that some researchers have termed as the distinction between "good militants" and "bad militants", has created long-term consequences as some groups have evolved beyond the control of the state, a report has detailed.

Over 72,000 people have been killed in terrorism-related violence in Pakistan since March 2000, which include more than 23,000 civilians, over 38,000 militants and more than 11,000 security forces personnel, according to the data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a report in 'Assahifa' detailed.

"International policy institutes and analytical reports have linked the toll to the long-running debate over Pakistan's approach to militant groups, a strategy that some researchers have described as the distinction between 'good militants' and 'bad militants.' According to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, Pakistan's security establishment for years differentiated between militant organisations considered aligned with the country's strategic interests and those regarded as direct threats to the state," the report mentioned.

"The think tank argues that the policy was shaped by regional security calculations dating back several decades. The reports say the approach provided Islamabad with geopolitical leverage during certain periods and supported aspects of its regional strategy. However, researchers argue that it also produced unintended long-term consequences as some militant groups evolved beyond the state's control," it added.

According to the several researchers, Pakistan emerged as a key base for supporting Afghan fighters during the Cold War and parts of the infrastructure created during that period remained in Pakistan even after the conflict ended.

Pakistan's security establishment considered some militant groups as serving strategic objectives, while organisations targeting the Pakistani state itself were seen as security threats, according to the studies. Researchers said that this distinction contributed to the proliferation of militant organisations and the spread of extremism, putting security, social and economic burdens on Pakistan.

The report mentioned further: "Brookings and other analysts conclude that relying on non-state armed groups to pursue short-term strategic objectives can create long-term security risks, citing Pakistan's experience as an example of the challenges associated with such policies."

--IANS

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