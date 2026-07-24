Tehran chose diplomacy and dialogue but was attacked in midst of negotiations: Iranian FM

Bishkek, July 24 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the world's silence, or a hesitant stance, on attacks being committed against Tehran would encourage the "aggressors" to repeat their crimes.

In a speech delivered at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in the resort town of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi taunted the international community for its silence on the US–Israeli aggression.

"He cautioned that no country could be sure of not being the next victim of attacks on educational, medical, critical infrastructure, economic facilities, and even peaceful nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the aggressions took place while Tehran had chosen diplomacy and dialogue but was attacked in the midst of negotiations.

According to Araghchi, these actions undermine trust in diplomacy and question the credibility of peaceful mechanisms.

According to the Iranian Embassy in India, Aragachi also warned that any participation, cooperation, or assistance in acts of aggression against Iran would entail international responsibility for the parties concerned.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragachi, addressing the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, warned that any participation, cooperation, or assistance in acts of aggression against Iran would entail international responsibility for the parties concerned. He stressed that Iran will regard the source of any act of aggression as a legitimate target for the defensive measures of its armed forces," the Embassy wrote on X.

Aragachi also noted that Iran shares common positions with SCO member states, noting that many countries have condemned unilateral actions, violations of international law and the unlawful use of force.

"He added that recent US actions and regional developments are among the key issues under discussion, and that Iran has become a major focus of international attention and dialogue," the Government of Iran stated on X.

–IANS

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