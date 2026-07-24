July 24, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Television actress and influencer Jannat Zubair has seemingly taken an indirect jibe at many celebrities who recently voiced support for the ongoing student protests.

She questioned why many of them chose to speak up only after the movement had already been underway for almost a month.

Taking to her social media account, Jannat shared a strongly worded note that read, "It's funny how everyone suddenly found their conscience on the same day. The protests have been going on for over a month. Students and protesters didn't start suffering yesterday. Interesting how empathy arrived all at once."

While Jannat did not name anyone in her post, her remarks came a day after a host of Bollywood celebrities publicly expressed solidarity with the protesting students.

Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wrote that she "can't sit with it any longer" and extended her support to the students.

Salman Khan also backed the protesters, saying students deserved full credit for conducting a peaceful movement and urged that the issue should not be politicised.

He later appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike while expressing hope that the government would act against those responsible. He also offered to send him food from his own house.

Alia Bhatt also lent her voice to the movement, stating that the students' "courage humbles me," while Varun Dhawan called for accountability and a fair education system. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were also among the celebrities who shared messages in support of the students.

The protests, which have continued for over a month, were sparked by allegations of examination irregularities and NEET paper leaks.

For the uninitiated, students across the country have been demanding transparency, accountability and reforms to ensure a fair education system. The movement gathered further momentum after social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the campaign, undertaking a fast in solidarity with the students.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike yesterday.

–IANS

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