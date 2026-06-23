Women's T20 WC: Unbeaten England face stern West Indies test at Lord's (Preview)

Lords, June 23 (IANS) England Women will put their perfect record on the line when they take on fellow unbeaten side West Indies Women in a high-stakes ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash at Lord's on Wednesday.

Both teams have three wins from three matches. This matchup could be crucial in determining the group standings and will give the clearest view of England's chances for the title on home turf.

England has breezed through the tournament so far. Aside from a brief scare against Ireland, the hosts have faced little trouble. They demonstrated their strength by decisively beating Scotland, even without captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sophia Dunkley made the most of her chance at No. 3 in that match, scoring an impressive 57. England's batting lineup has performed well throughout the competition. Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Dunkley, and Alice Capsey have all made significant contributions, while seasoned player Heather Knight continues to stabilize the middle order.

The hosts' recent total of 200 against Scotland showcased the depth and power of their batting lineup. Their bowling has also been strong, led by Charlie Dean. Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone have consistently provided key breakthroughs at different stages of the innings.

England are comfortably at the top of the standings with three wins and a solid net run rate of +2.490. Another victory would nearly guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

The West Indies come to Lord's with their own unbeaten record and have quietly become one of the tournament's most challenging teams. While their net run rate is lower than England's, they have shown resilience and balance throughout the competition.

Much of their success depends on captain Hayley Matthews, one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket. Although Matthews hasn’t had a truly explosive innings in this World Cup yet, she has shown promise. She scored 48 against New Zealand and got run out for 17 against Sri Lanka after looking in good form.

Matthews has a strong record against England in this format. Her last five T20I scores against them are 42, 50, 100 not out, 6, and 71, including a century that demonstrated her skill in dominating England's bowling.

She is supported by experienced players like Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and Shemaine Campbelle. Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack offer variety and control with the ball.

The Lord's pitch is expected to provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Seam bowlers should find some movement with the new ball, especially in the evening, while batting should get easier as the innings goes on. A first-innings total around 160-170 could be very competitive.

With clear skies predicted and no rain in sight, conditions are perfect for what might be one of the standout matches of the group stage. England may be the favorites given their form, home advantage, and higher net run rate, but the West Indies have enough talent and experience to challenge the hosts more than any team has so far in the tournament.

When: Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00 PM IST

Where: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Where to watch: The England vs West Indies clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

--IANS

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