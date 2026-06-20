June 20, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will face tough test from SA pacers, says Shikha Pandey

Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will face tough test from SA pacers, says Shikha Pandey (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) India’s opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will face their sternest examination yet when they take on South Africa in a crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash, according to former India pacer Shikha Pandey.

Pandey highlighted the challenge posed by South Africa’s formidable pace attack, describing it as the strongest bowling unit in the tournament. “India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have given India many strong starts. But they will face their toughest test yet,” Pandey said on JioStar.

“South Africa has the best bowling attack in this Women's T20 World Cup. Their new-ball pair is one of the most dangerous in the tournament.”

Pandey singled out veteran quick Shabnim Ismail and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp as key threats. “Shabnim Ismail has made a strong comeback and she’s bowling with good pace. Marizanne Kapp has already taken three wickets against Pakistan and is bowling with great control. Both will test the Indian openers with swing, seam, and bounce,” she said.

She also pointed to Ayabonga Khaka’s ability to move the ball away from right-handers, adding another dimension to South Africa’s attack.

The former India pacer believes Mandhana will need to be cautious against the moving ball.

“Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed in the past trying to drive away from her body, often caught in the slips or behind the stumps. She will need to be selective against the moving ball,” Pandey noted, while predicting an exciting duel between Ismail and Verma. “Shabnim Ismail vs Shafali Verma will be a spicy contest. Shafali loves a challenge, and Ismail is not afraid to use the bouncer.”

Pandey also praised Mandhana’s evolution as a T20 batter, particularly her transformation into a power-hitter. “India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has worked extensively on her power-hitting. A perfect example of that was the WPL final, where we saw her playing shots through deep mid-wicket with great success,” she said.

“She has started using her power to clear the infield and find boundaries in that region as well. She has also started toying with the field, manipulating placements to her advantage. For someone who was known as a touch player, this is a big shift,” Pandey added.

According to her, Mandhana’s expanded range has made her one of the most complete batters in the shortest format. “Smriti is now accessing deep square leg, which was never her primary scoring area before. She has also added the conventional sweep to her game. When she steps out, she looks to hit straight, if not she has a plan B of going over covers. Her back-foot play has always been strong, but the way she has added power hitting to her game is remarkable. She is no longer just a timing player; she is now a complete T20 batter who can dominate both sides of the wicket.”

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? (Photo: Mamitha Baiju/X)

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her

Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0 (Credit: X/@Albiroja)

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home