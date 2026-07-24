Jennifer Aniston is ‘laughing, crying’ as final season of ‘The Morning Show’ is ‘incoming’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has teased the final season of The Morning Show as she shared BTS moments and added that she was "laughing and crying" as the series gears up for its concluding chapter.

Aniston shared a string of images and videos with her co-star Witherspoon from the show and wrote: “Laughing and crying. Final season of @themorningshow incoming...MUCH more to come.

In the comment section, Witherspoon wrote: “So Many Feels.”

Sandra Bullock heaped praise and wrote: “So blown away by what u all accomplished.”

“The Morning Show” is a comedy-drama television series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning.

The show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. After allegations of sexual misconduct, the male co-anchor of the program is forced off the show.

Aniston began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Mac and Me. Her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. She rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green with Friends.

Aniston has worked in Office Space, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers, Dumplin' and Murder Mystery to name a few.

Talking about Witherspoon, she has been feted with several honours including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. She started her journey in cinema with in 1991 with The Man in the Moon.

The actress was then seen in films such as Freeway, Fear, Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Water for Elephants and Wild. Her latest release is You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller, which also stars Will Ferrell.

--IANS

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