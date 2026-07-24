Indian-American entrepreneur wants LA landmark to showcase India (IANS Interview)

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Indian-American physician and entrepreneur Dr Kali P. Chaudhary has said his pursuit of the long-abandoned Oceanwide Plaza development in downtown Los Angeles is driven by a desire to create a lasting symbol of India in the heart of one of America's biggest cities.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Chaudhary said he wants the redeveloped project, which he plans to rename KPC Square, to stand as a tribute to both the opportunities he found in the United States and his Indian roots.

Asked why he wanted to acquire the landmark property, Chaudhary replied: "I have to put Indian flag. Honest to God." He added: "You'll be there for 300 years. It's called KPC Square. And I'll put India flag."

According to Chaudhary, the project became available after years of legal proceedings and intense competition from dozens of prospective buyers.

"It took me five years, two months, and 14 days. And day before yesterday, I won in the court after fighting with 90 suitor. It's not my win... win for all Indians," he told IANS in downtown Los Angeles.

Chaudhary said the development occupies a full city block in the centre of downtown Los Angeles.

Describing his vision for the project, he said it would include a landmark spire and a signature New Year's Eve attraction with a ball drop like the one at Times Square in New York.

"This area... is for future development of a spire. But it'll be higher than that," he said.

"There will be a ball drop like New York ball drop in the new year... once it's done, it'll be wonderful and it'll represent our country."

He also said the complex would feature one of the world's largest wraparound LED displays.

Throughout the interview, Chaudhary repeatedly said the project represented more than a commercial investment.

"We are first generation Indian. We have come here. God has been good. This country has been good to us. But we cannot forget our roots," he said.

"If being Indian, I can finish it, that will be my biggest pride of my origin. At the end of the day, I'm from Indian subcontinent, and I will love to do something right here."

Speaking about India's rise on the global stage, Chaudhary credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with inspiring Indians around the world.

"He made us proud. Under his tenure governance, India has reached high, very high height. And that is inspiration for a little guy like us. We get inspiration from Prime Minister Modi, his leadership," he said.

He said he hoped PM Modi would one day inaugurate the completed development.

"I like him to inaugurate this building. So he is our leader and is pathfinder for all Indians."

Chaudhary also expressed confidence about India's long-term economic future.

"India is going to, next 30 years, India will be number two (in neconomy). And after 30 years, India will be number one. Undoubtedly. But we all have to work together with a long way to go. We should be united and have dream," he said.

Reflecting on his own identity, Chaudhary said his loyalty to the United States did not diminish his attachment to India.

"I'm very proud to be American. And I think that my first, my children, my grandchildren are American. So, most, first loyalty to America. But I also cannot forget India. And I think at the end of the day, India and America should get together."

Chaudhary, who trained as an orthopaedic surgeon before expanding into healthcare and business, said he viewed KPC Square as a legacy project that reflected both his personal journey and the aspirations of the Indian diaspora in the United States.

The Oceanwide Plaza site has remained unfinished since construction stopped several years ago, making it one of the most prominent stalled developments in downtown Los Angeles. Its future has attracted significant attention because of its location near the city's entertainment and convention district and its importance to the broader redevelopment of central Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Indian Americans are among the most successful immigrant communities in the United States, with a growing presence in medicine, technology, finance, academia and entrepreneurship. Their contributions have increasingly strengthened economic and people-to-people ties between India and the United States, which continue to deepen across trade, innovation, education and strategic cooperation.

--IANS

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