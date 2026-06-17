Women's T20 WC: Phoebe Litchfield set to miss three matches due to quad injury

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Australia have been dealt a big blow amid the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026, as their in-form batter Phoebe Litchfield is set to miss the next three games after injuring her quad while batting against South Africa.

Litchfield is not taking part in Australia's second match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is also not playing the match due to a leg sprain.

Litchfield was in top form in the first match against South Africa; the youngster made 50 runs off just 23 balls and gave a good start to the Australian side, which made a big difference in the match.

This latest setback is a fresh injury for the 23-year-old, who had been dealing with quad "awareness" in the same leg prior to the tournament, sitting out both warm-up matches in Cardiff.

Litchfield will likely also miss upcoming games against the Netherlands and Pakistan but could return for Australia's blockbuster showdown against India at Lord's on June 28.

Megan Schutt and Grace Harris have come into the Australia XI in their place as the six-time winners made a big change in the batting order. Elyssa Perry is placed at number 3 in Litchfield's absence.

"Beautiful ground, never been here before. Two changes, Phoebe Litchfield and Ash Gardner are out, and Grace Harris and Megan Schutt are in. Just a couple of injuries. So yeah, Phoebe’s got a new quad injury. She'll be out until hopefully the India match. Poor Ash had a bit of a fall, the old girl. Sprained ankle, will be fine for next game," skipper Sophie Molineux said after winning the toss and opting to bowl against Bangladesh.

Australia playing XI: Beth Mooney(wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

--IANS

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