July 24, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

When Jayati Bhatia bought a pair of rain boots: I would hitch my sari up to my knees, wear the boots

When Jayati Bhatia bought a pair of rain boots: I would hitch my sari up to my knees, wear the boots

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Jayati Bhatia, who essays the role of Sharda Bua in the television show ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’, has spoken about the hassles of reaching the set during the monsoon in the entertainment capital. The actress shared an incident where she bought a pair of rain boots, and people captured videos of her walking around with the boots.

The actress shared that she has been experiencing the monsoons in the city for over 3 decades now, and nothing has changed.

She told IANS, “I’ve been in Mumbai for almost 30 years now, and every monsoon it’s the same story, I’ve had countless moments where I’ve had to wade through flooded streets just to reach the set. In fact, a couple of years ago, I bought a pair of rain boots. I would hitch my sari up to my knees, wear the boots, and walk with an umbrella over my head. It was quite a sight. A lot of people even made videos of it. But honestly, I was comfortable because I can’t stand wet clothes or soggy slippers, they’re extremely uncomfortable”.

She further mentioned, “We are still fortunate that we have cars, Ubers, or Olas to get to the sets. I actually feel the most for our unit members who travel on scooters, bikes, or by bus and then have to walk all the way to the set in heavy rains. These four months are especially challenging for them. But what can we do? We have to welcome the monsoon with open arms because, after all, without it, Mumbai wouldn’t get the water it needs”.

Meanwhile, ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ explores the evolving relationship between two individuals brought together by unexpected circumstances. The story follows a man and a woman from contrasting backgrounds whose lives intersect through fate rather than choice. ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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