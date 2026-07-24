Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 8,500 crore transmission project to help Vizag meet digital infra demand

Ahmedabad, July 24 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has won a Rs 8,500 crore inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh to supply power to the proposed Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of 4,500 MW.

The project was awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework of the government where Adani Energy Solutions emerged as the most competitive bidder. The project is contracted to be delivered in 30 months, the company said in a statement.

“The Vizag transmission project is an important step in building the energy backbone for India’s next generation of industrial growth. It will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi–Vizag region,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Vizag is increasingly emerging as one of India’s new digital infrastructure locations, supported by large-scale AI and hyperscale data centre developments, planned subsea connectivity, and associated logistics, clean energy and industrial infrastructure.

As India advances towards a cleaner, more technology-driven economy, “AESL remains committed to developing resilient, future-ready transmission networks that enable sustainable growth at scale”, Patel added.

The project will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where data centre and digital infrastructure investments are taking shape. It will be housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd.

With this project, AESL said it will add 1,582 ckm of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity, taking its overall transmission network to 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA of transformation capacity. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company.

As green molecules generation (green hydrogen) and data centres scale up in the region, reliable high-capacity transmission infrastructure will be critical to ensuring power availability, grid stability and long-term industrial competitiveness.

--IANS

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