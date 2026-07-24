President Murmu, Romanian PM discuss strengthening cooperation across key sectors

Bucharest, July 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan held a meeting at Victoria Palace in Bucharest on Friday, during which they discussed strengthening of bilateral ties across several key sectors.

The two leaders discussed boosting cooperation in trade, investment, clean energy, connectivity and emerging technologies, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

Secretary (West) at the MEA, Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"President Droupadi Murmu held wide ranging discussions on India-Romania bilateral relations with H.E. Mr. Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister of Romania at Victoria Palace in Bucharest," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu addressed the India-Romania Business Forum in Bucharest.

President Murmu is on a State Visit to Romania, the first by an Indian President to Romania after three decades. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dinesh Sharma and Vijay Baghel are also accompanying the President on in this visit.

On Thursday, President Murmu and her Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan held a meeting at Cotroceni Palace and discussed major dimensions of India-Romania partnership.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Nicusor Dan of Romania at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the major dimensions of our bilateral partnership. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, and on multilateral cooperation," the President's Secretariat wrote on X.

Three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology, sports and the establishment of a Chair of Indian Studies at the University of Bucharest were signed on the occasion.

"The President said that India and Romania have shared a warm and enduring friendship for over seven decades, founded on mutual trust, respect and strong people-to-people ties. Over the years, our partnership has steadily grown stronger and is now entering a new phase marked by greater ambition, stronger cooperation and a shared vision for the future," stated the President's Secretariat.

President Murmu also said that economic cooperation remains an important pillar of the India-Romania partnership. The two leaders agreed to promote trade and investment, strengthen resilient supply chains, and encourage closer collaboration between the business communities of our two countries. They also agreed to work towards doubling our bilateral trade over the next three years.

--IANS

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