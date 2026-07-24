Arti Singh reveals bhabhi Kashmera Shah’s protective side for Krushna Abhishek

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh shared a heartfelt anniversary note for her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah.

She celebrated their strong bond, love, and unwavering support for each other. Taking to Instagram, Arti shared pictures of the couple and praised their relationship, describing them as being “glued like fevicol” through every phase of life. She highlighted how she had witnessed Kashmera’s love and support for Krushna over the years.

Arti wrote, “Evergreen … glued like Fevicol in thick and thin .. always there for each other . No matter what. And how she said she loves him mosttttt . Have seen that all these years . Ek ungli koi uthake dekhe @krushna30 pe she wil break your ungli . She is his wife protector his world and he wil stand by her no no matter what … and that’s what true relationship is . Best couple best friends … happy anniversary to bhai bhabhi . Love you @krushna30 @kashmera1.” (sic)

The carousel of pictures featured romantic moments of Krushna and Kashmera from over the years.

The two tied the knot on June 24, 2013, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple welcomed their twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, via surrogacy in 2017. On Friday, Krishna and Kashmera celebrated 13 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Krushna and Kashmera were recently seen together on “Laughter Chefs,” the comedy-cooking reality show hosted by Bharti Singh. The husband-wife duo entertained viewers with their fun-filled banter and effortless chemistry throughout the season. The show also witnessed an emotional family reunion as Kashmera, Krushna, and his aunt Sunita Ahuja came together on screen, bringing an end to a long-standing family rift.

--IANS

ps/