Raavee Gupta on working with Smriti Irani: 'She never carries her stature onto the set'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Raavee Gupta has opened up about her experience of working with Smriti Irani in the popular television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she praised the veteran actress for her humility and revealed that despite her vast experience and stature, Smriti never lets it reflect on her behaviour on the sets. Raavee added Smriti treats everyone around her with the same respect and comfort. “I absolutely love working with Smriti ji. There's so much to learn from her. Despite her stature and experience, she never carries that aura onto the set. She's an actor first and foremost.”

“She's incredibly generous, supportive and genuinely invested in making every scene and performance better. Whenever she shares her inputs, I truly value them because they always come from a place of wanting the best for everyone. She's like that with the entire cast, and I think she's a remarkable person.”

Speaking about returning to the show, Raavee said, “I was a part of the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Returning to the show after all these years has been a special experience because it feels like coming back to something that has always been close to me. When I first played Damini, she was full of anger. She was angry because life had been unfair to her.”

“Now, she's much more grounded. She's a mother with a grown-up son, and life has shaped her in many ways. I must confess I relate to her because, just like my character, I've also grown over the years.”

Raavee Gupta further mentioned, “I hoped audiences would accept me again after such a long gap, especially since the role had been played by another actor in between. I knew comparisons were inevitable. Even though I'm extremely confident in my abilities as an actor, those thoughts do cross your mind. I'm incredibly grateful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me the opportunity to reprise this role, and I'm thankful for the way everything has turned out.”

Raavee was last seen in ‘Naagin 5’ as an antagonist. She is currently seen in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2’. She was also part of the first season.

--IANS

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