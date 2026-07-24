India's $680 million package reflects stronger ties under PM Modi's leadership: Mauritius Foreign Minister

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India's special economic package of nearly $680 million for Mauritius reflects the deepening strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful, said on Friday.

In an interview with IANS, Ramful said the package, comprising grants and concessional lines of credit, underscores the importance India attaches to Mauritius under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"More recently, during our Prime Minister's visit to India, the Indian government announced a special economic package worth approximately $680 million, comprising grants and concessional lines of credit. This reflects the importance India attaches to Mauritius under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

The minister said the India-Mauritius partnership has evolved into a comprehensive relationship spanning infrastructure, capacity building, education, technology, healthcare and several other sectors, with many landmark projects in Mauritius funded through Indian grants and concessional financing.

Highlighting the economic dimension of bilateral ties, Ramful said the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) has significantly strengthened trade and investment between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade has reached approximately $887 million in recent years and continues to show a strong upward trajectory. Capital flows between the two countries have also increased significantly, and today Mauritius is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India," he told IANS.

According to the minister, India and Mauritius are working on several new projects following Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mauritius in 2025, when the two sides agreed to elevate their partnership.

"As multinational cooperation continues to expand, we are working on several joint projects that will further strengthen our strategic and economic cooperation," Ramful said.

He also described the India-Mauritius relationship as a model for the Global South, saying cooperation in maritime security, healthcare, technology, land transport and port infrastructure demonstrates how developing countries can work together for mutual growth.

"The India-Mauritius partnership is not merely a bilateral success story; it can also serve as a blueprint for the collective future of the Global South," he said.

On maritime cooperation, Ramful said both countries continue to deepen collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean through initiatives such as MAHASAGAR, information-sharing mechanisms and regular joint naval exercises.

"Mauritius and India have a shared interest in ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains safe, secure and governed by international law," he added.

--IANS

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