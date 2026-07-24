Leaving RR was a huge risk, discovered a new energy in CSK, says Sanju Samson

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Leaving Rajasthan Royals after 11 seasons was a ‘huge risk,’ but India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson believes the move to Chennai Super Kings allowed him to discover "a new energy" and start completely fresh in his IPL career.

Samson spent 11 years with RR and captained them for five seasons, before moving to CSK through a high-profile trade ahead of IPL 2026. “Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk. Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back. You could end up in a team you don't want to go to or even in the auction with no certainty. There were two reasons behind this decision.

“First, I was sure that 2025 would be my last season with RR. I had long conversations with my family and my wife. They kept asking me if it was an impulsive decision or if I was really sure. We discussed it for two or three weeks, and then we decided it was time. I was convinced it was the right call.

“Second, I am a confident person. I believe I can stand on my own. I am always ready to start from zero. Many people told me that my batting style might not suit the slow Chepauk wicket. Those thoughts did cross my mind. But then I told myself, 'You are 30 years old. Go out and find a way.' This IPL season, I went in with a lot of energy, thinking I had to achieve something. I discovered a new energy there, and it was working very well for me,” Samson said on JioStar's 'Superstars.’

His initiation at CSK, however, began on a tough note, with low scores in his first three outings amidst team defeats after becoming Player of the Tournament in India’s 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph. Samson highlighted how the franchise's calm environment helped him navigate the slump.

“In T20 cricket, failure is common. In this format, you tend to fail more than you succeed. So, when you are going through a rough patch, you need people around you who understand that failure is part of the game. When I joined CSK, I failed in my first three games. We lost all three, and I didn't score runs.

“I had just come off playing in the World Cup final, but I wasn't able to carry that form into the IPL. In that situation, no matter how experienced you are, you know that the coach expects more, the captain expects more, and Mahi bhai is watching you. So I went to the nets, worked on my game, and stayed in my zone.

“I was more mature this time around and I knew what I had to do. But what really stood out was that the response from the team management and my teammates didn't change even one per cent. When I failed three matches in a row, their faith in me never wavered. That meant a lot to me.”

It was a succinct piece of advice from Dhoni that ultimately settled his nerves, clearing the way for a turnaround century against Delhi Capitals in the next match. “I still remember, Mahi bhai met me after the first three matches when we went for practice. I usually sit right behind him, facing him. So, we sat down, and he looked at me and asked if I was fine. I said, 'Bhaiya, I am fine.'

“Then I kept saying 'but' and 'yes' without even realising it. Then he told me, 'Don't get into but. Just focus on doing what you do best. Everything will be alright.' It was very subtle, but a huge lesson for me. He was telling me that everything is okay. Just because I was failing didn't mean I had to change my batting style, look like I was stressed, or practice for three extra hours.

“At that moment, I felt I really had to perform for them. Then I told Stephen Fleming, 'Don't worry, we'll be fine in the next game.' And in the next game, I scored a hundred against Delhi Capitals. From there, the momentum came back.”

Having captained RR for five years, Samson explained why he didn't seek the leadership role upon joining CSK. “I really started enjoying captaincy at RR. It's a different skill, and I was getting better at it every year. By the fourth year of captaincy, I had a clear idea of what it takes to lead a side in IPL and T20s. I was enjoying it completely.

“But more than that, I wanted to enjoy cricket more. If the environment changes and doesn't suit you anymore, it's okay to move on. Captaincy is not something you should ask for. It's something that should be given to you because people believe you are the right person. Even at RR, I never asked for it.

“Manoj Badale sir, the owner of RR told me I was the next captain, and I said I was ready. I captained for five seasons and after that, I was confident enough to leave that role, start fresh, and enjoy my cricket again. But it was important to have the right people around me. Ruturaj was someone I knew I would enjoy playing under. I was ready to play under his captaincy and that was one of the thoughts that guided my decision of not demanding for captaincy after joining CSK.”

Addressing his perspective on national selection and individual milestones, Samson reiterated that he prefers focusing on his own processes rather than chasing accolades or pushing for spots. “I had already proven what I am in the IPL and I feel that if the Indian team needs me, I don't need to score big runs and win the Orange Cap.

“There have been many instances where I was very close to getting selected in the World Cup team and someone else was picked. But I am not the kind of character who will tell my leaders, 'Bhaiya, please select me, I will play.' I am always like, 'I am here. If you want me, call me.' I will keep doing my training, I will keep doing my processes.

“But when you feel that you need Sanju the most, that is the only time when my best will also come out. That is what happened in CSK as well, and in the World Cup too this time. It's always best to be where you are comfortable, instead of moving out of it, I feel,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/