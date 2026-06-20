Women's T20 WC: New Zealand keep title defence alive with tense win over Ireland

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand kept their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence alive with a nerve-racking four-run victory over Ireland at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday, surviving a late scare to register their first win of the tournament and breathe fresh life into their campaign.

Having lost their first two matches, the White Ferns entered the contest knowing that another defeat would nearly end their hopes. After managing only 140 for 6, New Zealand looked vulnerable for much of Ireland’s chase. This was especially true when captain Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast put together a strong 110-run partnership. However, Amelia Kerr’s key bowling performance in the final stages turned the match around, and Ireland fell just short of their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup victory.

Earlier, Ireland justified their choice to field first with a strong display during the powerplay. Aimee Maguire dismissed Georgia Plimmer, while Prendergast took two wickets, removing Isabella Gaze and Maddy Green as New Zealand slipped to 10 for 3.

Captain Amelia Kerr helped lead the recovery with a positive 30 off 24 balls, hitting four boundaries despite the pressure. Brooke Halliday added stability, scoring 34 off 37 balls. She first shared a 38-run partnership with Kerr before teaming up with Izzy Sharp in a crucial 62-run fifth-wicket stand that rebuilt the innings.

Sharp made the most of the foundation, scoring 36 off 28 balls, including four boundaries. Veteran Suzie Bates, batting at No. 7, contributed an unbeaten 19, giving New Zealand some late momentum. She smashed the only six of the innings off the final ball, helping her team reach 140 for 6.

Ireland’s bowlers stood out throughout the match, with Prendergast leading the way, finishing with 2 for 26. However, the chase ultimately fell apart despite her great all-around performance.

After Bree Illing bowled out Amy Hunter with a yorker, Prendergast and Lewis took charge with a calm and steady strategy. They absorbed New Zealand’s early pressure and began to score runs steadily, rotating the strike and finding boundaries regularly.

Prendergast reached her second half-century in a Women’s T20 World Cup, finishing with 59 off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Lewis also hit fifty, becoming only the second Irish batter to reach that milestone in the tournament. Their strong 110-run stand brought Ireland to 116 for 2, close to a historic win.

However, Ireland was unable to accelerate during the final overs, and New Zealand took advantage of the situation. Amelia Kerr delivered a key performance in the 18th over, dismissing Prendergast who was caught by Maddy Green at deep mid-wicket. She then took out Rebecca Stokell two balls later. This double strike caused a collapse as Ireland fell from 116 for 2 to 123 for 4.

Rosemary Mair then removed Lewis, effectively ending Ireland’s chances. New Zealand kept their composure in the last overs to secure a thrilling four-run victory.

The result leaves Ireland at the bottom of Group B with three losses from three matches, effectively out of contention. Meanwhile, New Zealand climbs to fourth place and keeps their title defense alive as they head into the final phase of the group stage.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 140/6 in 20 overs (Izzy Sharp 36, Brooke Halliday 34; Orla Prendergast 2-26, Cara Murray 2-26) beat Ireland 136/4 in 20 overs (Orla Predengast 59, Gaby Lewis 58; Amelia Kerr 2-23) by 4 runs

--IANS

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