June 20, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: Krishnamurthy backs Jemimah despite struggling performance

Women's T20 WC: Krishnamurthy backs Jemimah despite struggling performance

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy backed Jemimah Rodrigues to bounce back agaisnt south Africa on Sunday despite a quiet start in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

After scoring single run against Pakistan, Jemimah went out for 19 against Netherlands failing to make it big after a good start.

“You can't be too worried about Jemimah Rodrigues' performances so far in this T20 World Cup. She is too good a player to be judged on a few games. She knows she has a big role to play in this campaign. It is just about confidence,” Krishnamurthy said on JioStar.

She pointed to Rodrigues’ performances in the ODI World Cup as evidence of her quality. “Yes, her numbers in T20 World Cups haven't been great, but she proved herself in the 50-over World Cup. The knock against New Zealand and the match-winning innings in the semi-final against Australia showed what she is capable of.”

Krishnamurthy stressed that continued backing from the team management would be crucial. “She has the backing of the team and the management. They need to keep giving her that confidence. One good innings is all it takes to get back into rhythm. She looked solid against the Netherlands. The timing was better, and she seemed more settled. It is only a matter of time before she plays a big knock, which I feel is right around the corner.”

Krishnamurthy also spoke about South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and the familiarity Indian players have with her game through the Women’s Premier League. “These players have faced each other a lot over the years. Many of them have also been teammates in the WPL. With Nadine de Klerk playing for RCB, Smriti Mandhana knows her game well. Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav also know her strengths and weaknesses from their time together in the same squad,” she said.

However, she admitted South Africa’s use of de Klerk in the tournament had been surprising. “The way South Africa used Nadine in the first game was surprising. She didn't bowl until the 12th over. She was also sent in at number four, even though she has mostly played as a finisher in white-ball cricket. That is where she has been most effective. There has been a lot of role-switching.”

Despite the threat posed by the South Africans, Krishnamurthy backed India’s confidence heading into the high-stakes clash. “The key point is that now there is a lot of information available. Teams have watched plenty of videos. Players understand each other well. Yes, Nadine is a threat on her day, but the confidence the Indian team currently has is something I want to back.”

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? (Photo: Mamitha Baiju/X)

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her

Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0 (Credit: X/@Albiroja)

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home