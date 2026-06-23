Women’s T20 WC: ‘Knew we had to be there till 14th over,’ says Sharp on match-winning stand with Halliday

Bristol, June 23 (IANS) New Zealand youngster Izzy Sharp said patience was the key to the team’s successful chase after the defending champions defeated Scotland in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup clash to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Promoted to No. 3 after New Zealand lost early wickets while chasing 132, Sharp anchored the innings with a match-winning half-century and stitched together a 101-run partnership with Brooke Halliday that took the defending champions to a six-wicket victory.

Sharp revealed that she and Halliday entered the middle with a clear strategy to rebuild the innings before looking to accelerate.

"Me and Brooke knew that we had to be there till about the 14th over. And we said that didn’t matter really too much about the runs per over. But then, as soon as we hit that 14-over mark, we were able to accelerate. So it was awesome," she said during the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award.

The approach paid dividends after New Zealand found themselves under pressure at 31 for 3 inside the PowerPlay. Instead of chasing boundaries, the pair focused on preserving wickets, gradually taking control of the chase before lifting the scoring rate in the closing overs.

Sharp also credited Halliday's composure and experience for helping her navigate one of the most important partnerships of New Zealand's campaign.

"Brooke’s awesome to bat with. She’s so calm, and her experience is awesome, especially for me coming into the side. So I love batting with her and hopefully a few more," she added.

The innings marked another significant step in Sharp's young international career, having been entrusted with the No. 3 role in a high-pressure contest.

Reflecting on the opportunity, the right-hander said she was simply focused on making the most of every chance she received.

"I think it’s just get the opportunity and try and make the most of it. I have done that domestically. So I like batting there, but just whenever I get the opportunity, I just want to make the most of it," Sharp stated.

Sharp's composed knock not only earned her the Player of the Match award but also ensured New Zealand's title defence remains alive heading into a decisive final group-stage fixture against hosts England.

--IANS

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