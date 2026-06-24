Women's T20 WC: Harman should stop thinking about fallen wickets, says Shikha Pandey

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur needs to stop worrying about rebuilding innings after wickets fall and instead focus on playing her natural attacking game, according to former India pacer Shikha Pandey, as the Women in Blue prepare for a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Bangladesh.

India are facing pressure after a loss to South Africa in Manchester tightened the race for the semifinals. Tuesday's match has become a must-win.

Pandey discussed India's middle-order issues, highlighting Harmanpreet's strike rate. He suggested that changing the batting order might help her regain her best form.

"Harmanpreet Kaur's strike rate raises concerns in India's middle order. When a wicket falls early, we have seen Yastika Bhatia come in, with Jemimah Rodrigues batting at number four. We might see Harman bat at number four, with Jemimah dropping to number five. Regardless of her position, Harman should stop fixating on the wickets that have fallen and should not focus on rebuilding. When Harmanpreet Kaur is in form, she plays exceptionally. Once she gets settled, we will see her elegant straight drives and shots over deep mid-wicket. She excels against spinners, so if she can settle in, that will benefit India," Pandey said on JioStar.

Pandey also praised left-arm spinner Shree Charani, who has stood out in the tournament with 10 wickets in three matches.

"Shree Charani's bowling alongside Deepti Sharma has been impressive. In her three matches, she has taken 10 wickets. She varies her pace well. The wicket of Annerie Dercksen was a prime example of a perfect delivery for a left-arm spinner, pitching on off and middle while hitting the off stump. Her length has been fantastic, consistently putting the stumps in play."

Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy supported Jemimah Rodrigues despite her inconsistent performance in the tournament and called for clarity in her batting role.

"It’s about having faith in yourself. After a couple of low scores, you tend to overthink, which can cause a batter to retreat. Wickets were falling frequently against South Africa. Each time a partnership seemed to build, another wicket fell. In T20 cricket, maintaining momentum is critical. I would like to see Jemimah bat at number three. Clear roles make preparation easier. When you say, 'Be flexible,' it becomes hard for a batter to know if they should be ready from the first ball or the third over. Give clarity—either she bats at number four or number three. Avoid shifting her around based on game situations."

Krishnamurthy also suggested changes to India's playing XI, including bringing back pace bowler Kranti Gaud and all-rounder Radha Yadav.

"I would like to see changes in the XI. I think Kranti Gaud should return against Bangladesh. You need a genuine fast bowler. We saw the impact of Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail against India. For clearer roles, I would bat Jemimah at number three, meaning Yastika would not fit into that order. I understand Radha Yadav dropped a couple of crucial catches that affected the game's outcome. But I still support her batting at number five. A couple of left-arm spinners could have helped against South Africa. We saw Shree Charani’s effectiveness, and Malaba was also strong for South Africa. You have to consider what a player contributes, and I believe Radha Yadav adds a lot."

--IANS

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