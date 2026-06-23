Women’s T20 WC: Darcey Carter's unbeaten 72 helps Scotland post 131 against NZ

Bristol, June 23 (IANS) Opening batter Darcey Carter produced a composed and determined unbeaten 72 to steer Scotland to 131 for 7, but a dramatic collapse in the closing overs prevented them from fully capitalising on a promising platform against New Zealand in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup encounter.

After being put in to bat, Scotland made an assured start with Carter taking the initiative. She settled quickly despite a couple of early chances going begging, and New Zealand's sloppy fielding only added to the defending champions' frustrations. Missed catches, run-out opportunities and untidy work behind the stumps allowed Scotland to maintain momentum through the powerplay, reaching 45 without loss.

Carter was the driving force, mixing clean hitting with intelligent strike rotation as she stitched together a steady opening partnership with Katherine Fraser. While Fraser played the supporting role, Carter ensured the scoring rate never dipped, bringing up a well-crafted half-century with confident strokeplay.

New Zealand finally found a breakthrough when Lea Tahuhu dismissed Fraser in the eighth over, before Amelia Kerr removed Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce soon after, halting the momentum.

Even then, Carter remained unfazed, finding an able partner in Sarah Bryce as the pair rebuilt with a valuable stand that carried Scotland close to the 100-run mark. Sarah Bryce's brisk 25 complemented Carter perfectly, with both batters targeting gaps rather than taking unnecessary risks.

Just as Scotland looked set for a strong finish, Sophie Devine turned the innings on its head. Introduced after the drinks break, the New Zealand skipper struck immediately by trapping Sarah Bryce lbw before dismissing Ailsa Lister in the same over.

Nensi Patel then outfoxed Megan McColl with a clever change of pace, and Amelia Kerr delivered the decisive blow with a superb double-wicket maiden in the penultimate over, removing Priyanaz Chatterji and Pippa Sproul to leave Scotland reeling.

From 96 for 2 after 14 overs, Scotland slipped to 121 for 7 in the space of five overs as New Zealand finally found the breakthroughs that had eluded them for much of the innings. The collapse robbed Scotland of the late flourish they had been building towards.

Carter, however, stood tall till the end. She carried her bat through with an unbeaten 72 off 52 deliveries, calmly collecting runs in the final over to drag Scotland beyond the 130-mark. Her innings accounted for more than half of Scotland's total and kept the innings together amid the late chaos.

For New Zealand, the bowling recovered impressively after an indifferent start. Amelia Kerr finished with outstanding figures of 3 for 17, Devine claimed two crucial middle-order wickets, while Tahuhu and Patel chipped in with one apiece.

Although the fielding left much to be desired for large parts of the innings, the bowlers redeemed themselves at the death to restrict Scotland to a total that will give the defending champions confidence heading into the chase.

Brief Scores: Scotland 131/7 in 20 overs (Darcey Carter 72*, Sarah Bryce 25; Amelia Kerr 3-17, Sophie Devine 2-19) against New Zealand

--IANS

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