Women's T20 WC: Aussie coach Nitschke hopeful for Litchfield's return for India game

London, June 25 (IANS) Phoebe Litchfield is on track in her recovery from a quad injury after missing three games, as the head coach Shelley Nitschke said the star batter is likely to return from injury for the side's final group match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against India in London on Sunday.

Litchfield has missed Australia's past three group matches after suffering an acute quad injury during her match-winning 24-ball knock of 50 against South Africa at Old Trafford on June 13.

Speaking to cricket.com.au on Wednesday, Nitschke confirmed she was optimistic Litchfield would be available. "I think Pheebs is tracking really well and hopefully will be available for the India game," Nitschke said.

Allrounder Ellyse Perry was elevated to No.3 in Litchfield's place. If Litchfield does return it would mean veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry would drop back down to the No.4 position following her Player of the Match performance against Pakistan and one unlucky player would drop out of the XI entirely.

"And then, that's going to be really tough call – Pheebs is likely to come back into that number three position, so then we've got some decisions to make on what the set-up looks like and how to structure up. "But obviously someone has come out for her," she added.

A final call on Litchfield's availability will be made closer to Sunday's game, with Australia to train at Lord's on Friday and at Wormsley on Saturday.

Young pacer Lucy Hamilton could be the player that misses out for Litchfield's impending return, while Nitschke also confirmed all-rounder Grace Harris could be in line for a recall given her experience at Lord's.

"She's played at Lord's quite a bit with the London Spirit, so she certainly throws her hat into the ring as well. She's been really unlucky, so we've certainly got some options," Nitschke said.

--IANS

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