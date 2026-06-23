Women's T20 WC: Athapaththu’s unbeaten 106 powers Sri Lanka to dominant nine-wicket win over Ireland

Bristol, June 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced one of the finest knocks of the Women’s T20 World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls to guide her side to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Ireland in Match 20 at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 131, Sri Lanka made light work of the task as Athapaththu dominated the Irish bowling attack from the outset and powered her side to 134/1 in just 15.3 overs. The victory was built around the skipper’s breathtaking century, her fourth in T20 Internationals, which included 17 fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka began cautiously, managing just six runs from the opening over of the chase. However, Athapaththu quickly shifted gears in the second over, striking a boundary and collecting nine runs to signal her intentions.

The experienced left-hander continued her aggressive approach against Arlene Kelly in the following over, hitting back-to-back boundaries and putting immediate pressure on the Irish bowlers. With Athapaththu finding gaps with ease, Sri Lanka raced to 26 without loss after three overs.

The 36-year-old never allowed Ireland to settle. She peppered the boundary ropes throughout the Power-play, striking five more fours across the next two overs. Her attacking intent ensured Sri Lanka remained firmly in control of the chase.

At the other end, opening partner Imesha Dulani initially played a supporting role before joining the scoring spree in the final over of the powerplay with a boundary of her own. The opening pair carried Sri Lanka to 55/0 after six overs, already putting a significant dent in the target.

Athapaththu brought up a magnificent half-century off just 30 deliveries in the seventh over, reaching the landmark with another boundary off spinner Cara Murray. Dulani also grew in confidence and chipped in with valuable runs as Ireland struggled to find a breakthrough.

The Sri Lankan captain continued to dominate proceedings and struck the first six of the innings in the ninth over, launching Murray for a massive 81-metre hit. By the halfway stage of the innings, Sri Lanka had surged to 86/0 and were well on course for victory.

Ireland finally found some success in the 12th over when Orla Prendergast cleaned up Dulani for 20 off 27 balls. The opener’s innings included three boundaries and provided excellent support during the 101-run opening stand.

The wicket did little to slow Athapaththu down. She responded by striking a four and a six in the next over, keeping Sri Lanka firmly ahead of the required rate while moving rapidly towards a memorable century.

With the target almost secured, Athapaththu reached three figures in style during the 15th over. A single brought up her century off just 59 deliveries, drawing applause from around the ground. It was another landmark moment in the decorated career of one of women’s cricket’s most accomplished batters.

Athapaththu remained unbeaten on 106 from 61 balls as Sri Lanka completed the chase with 27 balls to spare. Harshitha Samarawickrama provided support at the other end as the captain fittingly sealed a dominant victory.

Earlier, Ireland had recovered from a disastrous start thanks to a fighting half-century from captain Gaby Lewis.

After being asked to bat first, Ireland lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 30/3 during the Power-play. Amy Hunter was run out in the opening over, while Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell also departed cheaply.

Lewis then led the recovery effort with a calm and composed innings. She shared a crucial 66-run partnership with Leah Paul, who contributed 20, helping Ireland rebuild after the early collapse.

The Irish skipper brought up her second successive fifty in 40 balls and continued to anchor the innings before eventually being dismissed for 59 in the 19th over by Athapaththu. Alice Tector added an unbeaten 28 to help Ireland post 130/5 from their 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya, Sugandika Kumari, Nilakshika Silva, and Athapaththu picked up one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Ireland 130/5 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 59, Alice Tector 28*, Nilakshika Silva 1-12, Mithali Ayodhya 1-18) lost to Sri Lanka 134/1 in 15.3 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 106*, Imesha Dulani 20; Orla Prendergast 1-22) by nine wickets.

--IANS

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