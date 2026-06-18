June 18, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: After India thrash Netherlands by 95 runs, Richa Ghosh wins Impact Fielder award

Richa Ghosh

Leeds, June 18 (IANS) India wicketkeeper‑batter Richa Ghosh was adjudged as Impact Fielder of the Match in the side’s comprehensive 95‑run victory over the Netherlands in their second Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Headingley.

India’s fielding coach Munish Bali lauded the collective effort and singled out Richa’s sharp glovework, especially the stumping of Netherlands captain Babette de Leede, in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Thursday. “Back‑to‑back win, girls. Well done. Excellent energy. Throwing was very good from deep. Again, we caught six catches. Jemi - three catches.

“Smriti Mandhana - two catches. Richa, two stumpings and most especially, the one she inflicted off Nandu's ball – one catch, two stumping and standing on the top against a pacer and doing the stumping off the bouncer – well done,” said Bali.

India’s strength and conditioning coach Nicholas Lee presented Ghosh with the fielding medal in unique fashion by arriving on a tractor to mark the occasion. “Anyone who's around cricket long enough knows that it's a tough game. So, when you do well, it's really important that you celebrate a good day.

“Last Sunday, there were 20,000 people at Edgbaston Stadium and were just chanting this girl's name for her batting. But she's got the spotlight now for her keeping and catching. I present Richa with the fielding medal. It's a reflection of the hard work she's put on and off the field in the last few months,” said Lee.

India’s victory was built on a record batting performance of 209/5 in their 20 overs, followed by incisive bowling led by N Sree Charani’s four-fer that bundled out the Netherlands for 114 in 17.3 overs. India, the Group A toppers, will next take on South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

--IANS

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