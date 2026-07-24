'Dear youth, how about a real revolution'?: Acharya Prashant's message to protesting generation

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Philosopher and author Acharya Prashant has shared a message for the youth protesting the NEET paper leak. The demand for action, he said, has been raised so loud that the protester himself is never examined. He said that he has no problem with the street, only with the blindness on it. The movement is not wrong, but its sequence has been inverted.

Mourning the young lives lost during the agitation, he described the leaked paper as theft of the students' years. He allowed the state no concession either. "An administration under which question papers travel faster than justice has failed its first duty," he said. He demanded the harshest prosecution for the syndicates selling children's futures for cash, and a deep audit of the agencies that let them flourish.

He clarified that he was not asking for the protest to be stopped, but proposing a fitness test. "What follows is not a prohibition. It is a fitness test," he said, adding that "the fitness demanded here is not perfection; it is direction."

The first question of that test he put to the movement itself. Somebody sold the leaked paper, so somebody also bought it. "Show me one young man who bought the leaked paper, took his advantage from it, and is on the road today shouting that the system is rotten," he said. That person will not be found, because he does not exist.

Here he placed his central point. "Is it not the oldest trick of the ego, the false I-sense within us, to shout about the action so that the actor is never discussed?" He said the louder the demand to do something grows, the safer the doer sits inside, unexamined and untouched. Nobody on any stage, placard or hashtag is saying that the one who acts should be looked at. "Because the moment you look there, the game is up."

Turning to the numbers, he drew attention to the years in which nothing had leaked. In 2022 the country recorded 13,999 student suicides, a rise of more than eighty per cent since 2011, and in 2021 over fifteen hundred young people under thirty ended their lives with "failure in examination" written as the reason. The examinations in those years were clean. The children still died. "So the leak did not build the machine that equates a rank with a life," he said. "The leak only exposed it."

The cause of those deaths, he said, was not the rank but a conclusion. For years, a whole civilisation has told its seventeen-year-olds that their self-worth is tied to their scorecards, and they believed it because nobody offered them a deeper account of who they are. "When the result collapses, the young person concludes that he has collapsed," he said. "That conclusion is the real killer."

On the role of the voter, he offered an analogy. A monkey enters a house and wrecks it; when the mother returns, does she slap the monkey or the child who left the door open? The monkey's trial and the door's inquiry must both run, he said, but "I am only asking why one of them has ten million investigators, and the other has none."

Reminding the youth that those they now want dragged from their chairs were carried there by voters themselves, he asked that before demanding answers from the government they answer one question: "What exactly were you doing in the polling booth?"

He applied the same test to the movement's own demand. The ego does not weep because it was hurt, he said, but because it has not yet been paid for the hurt, and the minister's resignation is that payment. A compensated victim never again faces the mirror. Prosecuting the guilty in courts armed with real teeth is what accountability means. "A scalp is a trophy, and trophies educate nobody."

For the protesters, he also set a practical test. Whatever benefit flows from the system being publicly called corrupt should first be disowned at home: a refusal of the corrupt rupee, a refusal of the dowry economy. "This exam does not cancel your march. It qualifies you for it," he said.

From history he recalled that the heroes of the country's largest student uprising against corruption, half a century ago, later faced the very charges their movement was born to prevent, and that the crusader of the capital's anti-corruption wave fifteen years ago went on to govern and collect corruption cases of his own. "Rotate the patients as often as you like. The disease holds the ward," he said. He then spelt out what the examples establish. "They do not prove that marching is useless. They prove that unfit marchers are useless."

He extended the same reasoning to political allegiance. A bird trapped on the ground has walked left all its life and one day declares it will now walk right; is it free, or is its slavery deeper, since the one thing it still refuses is flight? Left and right have both ruled and both failed identically, he said. "They are not opposites. They are the two hands of the same ego."

On the road by which real change has come, he said the man who ended the burning of widows led no long marches. He was a teacher who sat people down and taught, and took a lifetime of abuse for it. He also set out what follows when the law changes, but the centre does not. The woman was pulled off her husband's pyre, and the same untouched centre then burned her in the kitchen for dowry, in numbers the pyre never matched. "Change the rules without changing the centre, and only the method of burning changes," he said.

The position is not beyond dispute. Many students of social movements hold that institutional accountability is built only through collective pressure, and that making moral preparation a precondition weakens movements in practice. Answering that objection, Acharya Prashant said the street is not being taken away, only the sequence is being changed.

His central argument was drawn from the Gita. Krishna stood on a battlefield, not in a hermitage. He refused to let Arjuna fire a single arrow and refused equally to let him flee, giving him clarity first and the order to fight after. "The Gita is not a manual of retreat," he said, adding that the conversation took place between two armies in less time than the longest march. "The bar is honesty, and honesty does not take years at all."

He closed with a sequence: first educate yourself in the self, then educate the voter beside you, then vote, then organise, then contest, and then march. "The march of the awakened is not merely permitted. It is awaited," he said. The one thing without which no revolution occurs, he named as love, not slogan-love but love as the ego's own decision to turn upon itself. "Rage rearranges the world and leaves the actor intact," he said. "Love alone changes the actor."

Addressing the youth directly, he said wanting revolution is right, and the mistake lies only in its sequence and place. "First the mirror, then the march. First the eyes, then the road," he said. "The real revolution is not housed in any ministry or maidan. It first lives in you. Claim it first. Then come out, and I will be marching in your middle."

Acharya Prashant is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad and the founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation. His work, rooted in Indian and global philosophy, reaches more than 100 million subscribers across social media. He was recently named among the world's most influential living thinkers in the Watkins 2026 list.

--IANS

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