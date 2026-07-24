India extends rare invitation to Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for BRICS Summit

Dhaka, July 24 (IANS) India has extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, where discussions are expected to centre on global cooperation, trade and sustainable development, according to local media reports.

Addressing reporters on Thursday afternoon, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the invitation letter from India and forwarded it to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Despite not being a member or observer of the 11-member bloc, Bangladesh has been invited by India as a special guest, Bangladeshi media reported.

This special gesture from India comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation.

The current BRICS members are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

India's BRICS chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

Last month, the Indian government assigned Union Cabinet Minister status to its High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, signalling the importance New Delhi attaches to relations with Dhaka.

"The undersigned is directed to say that Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

On June 25, India also resumed the issuance of tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens after nearly two years following a suspension triggered by the July 2024 demonstrations, local media reported.

The announcement was made by High Commissioner Trivedi during his visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka.

"I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again. Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28. Urgent medical visas will continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons," he said, The Daily Star reported.

--IANS

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