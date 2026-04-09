April 09, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

Women’s Reservation Bill reflects PM Modi’s resolve towards women empowerment: Padma awardees

Women’s Reservation Bill reflects PM Modi’s resolve towards women empowerment: Padma awardee

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill, Padma awardees Shashi Soni and Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara on Thursday said the long-pending legislation reflects the strength and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called upon women across the country to step forward and play a greater role in nation-building.

Speaking to IANS, Soni said, "The Bill, which ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, marks a historic moment and opens new avenues for women to contribute meaningfully to governance." Crediting the Prime Minister for bringing the legislation to Parliament, she said it demonstrates decisive leadership and intent to empower women politically.

Emphasising the importance of participation, she urged women to come forward with confidence and support the broader vision of development. “Women today have the strength and capability to lead. They must strengthen their thinking, move ahead with confidence, and uphold truth and dignity in public life,” she said.

Speaking on the role of women in Parliament, Soni stressed the need for maintaining balance and preserving the country’s image. She noted that women representatives should focus on constructive debate and nation-building, rather than disruptions, to ensure the effective functioning of democratic institutions.

Highlighting the transformative potential of increased representation, she said that a larger presence of women in legislatures would provide a strong platform for expressing ideas and shaping policies. She added that grassroots participation and mutual support among women would accelerate progress and contribute to building a stronger and self-reliant India.

Praising various government initiatives, Soni said that women today enjoy greater freedom to speak, lead, and showcase their abilities. She described the reservation as a significant opportunity and urged women entering Parliament to work with honesty, promote peace, and bring about positive change in society.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him strength and a long life, and said that women are ready to walk alongside him in contributing to the nation’s growth.

Meanwhile, in Koppal, Karnataka, Padma Shri awardee Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, a noted folk artist from the district, also echoed similar sentiments and expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister.

She supported the move as a step towards greater empowerment and representation of women in the country.

--IANS

sn/uk

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