Women’s Reservation Bill: Leaders, achievers call for consensus in special Parliament session

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Voices of support continued to pour in on Monday for the Women’s Reservation Bill, with leaders and stakeholders hailing it as a transformative step towards empowering women and ensuring their greater participation in governance.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing women across the country at the Nari Shakti Vandan Conference, highlighting the significance of the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, Annpurna Devi said that the conference saw participation from women belonging to diverse fields, including sports, culture, arts, education, media, and healthcare, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the government.

Describing the Women’s Reservation Bill as a "historic step," she noted that a special session of Parliament has been convened specifically for the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. She urged all political parties to rise above party lines and work collectively to ensure the Bill is passed in the larger interest of women.

She further emphasised that women, who constitute nearly half of the country’s population, have long struggled for adequate representation in legislative bodies. "It is important that their years of effort now bear fruit. To ensure their active participation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies by 2029, everyone must contribute and play their role in this process," she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said that women across the country are enthusiastic and hopeful about the upcoming special session of Parliament.

"Today, the Prime Minister said that with consensus, we want to bring the women of our country into the mainstream, and now all the sisters of our nation will come into the mainstream," she noted, terming the move as a historic milestone.

Rahatkar also stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the Bill once passed. “When women in our families move forward, they uplift not just their households, but also society and the nation as a whole,” she said.

"We are very happy. When we imagine such a large number of women coming forward, it will not just be about numbers. Along with that, we will also begin to see very positive results, as women are joining the mainstream, understanding various issues, working actively, reaching out to people, and contributing to the development of their areas by understanding public aspirations," she added.

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan said, "All our women are talented and capable. They will get opportunities, which will give them mental strength, confidence, and strength to move forward. They will be able to contribute with their abilities, and not just small communities, but the entire society, and India as a whole, will benefit from it."

Spiritual Mentor, Jai Madaan said, "I believe that even in our national song, we mention Ma Durga, Ma Saraswati, and Ma Lakshmi. So, there should be equality in our Parliament as well. I feel that starting with 33 per cent reservation is a positive and correct step."

--IANS

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